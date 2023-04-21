Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has admitted his wife, Takyana Nedd-Augustine, was stopped by Licensing officers in Tobago and he later arrived on the scene to treat with the matter.
The Chief Secretary spoke exclusively with TV6’s Morning Edition host, Marlan Hopkinson, yesterday.
“There was an incident involving my wife. To be exact, she was driving to pick up the baby, forgot the licence at home and I sent my security officers to relieve her because once you don’t have your licence, the Licensing officers have two options—they can issue you a ticket, which is reasonable according to the law, they can ask you to provide your licence in a period of time, or they can ask you to just leave the vehicle right there and then where it is,” Augustine said.
The incident took place in Scarborough.
Augustine was critical of the Licensing officers’ actions in Tobago over the past week, and was upset about how Licensing officers handled the situation involving his wife during a spot check.
“The security officers who are Special Branch officers, they got pulled over by the Licensing officers and the Licensing officers refused to allow them to be able to give the licence to my wife because that was the normal thing to do so you can show you have a valid licence, and it reached a point where I had to show up myself to be able to give her the licence and I am saying that’s not the way we do business,” Augustine said.
He said the matter was later settled and Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke apologised to him.
“It was settled right there and then. In fact, the Transport Commissioner did offer his apologies for how the matter was handled, and that’s why I didn’t speak about my matter publicly before now, because he did offer an apology as one of the senior officers...
“As a matter of fact, I believe the Licensing officer should have just given (my wife) a ticket, if needs be, because that’s what the law requires, or they can use their sense of reasonableness and indicate (to her)—okay, produce it in 24 hours, which they did not do,” Augustine said.
Transport Commissioner Clarke yesterday spoke with sister station News Centre 5 on the matter.
“I learnt that it may have involved someone that is close to the Chief Secretary. I also got information that the person did not identify themselves as having an affiliation with the Chief Secretary, which is good because we don’t look at in terms of who is who in the context of what. We have to look at in terms of what transpired.
“We received further information that the particular individual at that point in time did not have their driver’s permit and apparently, from the information I received, contact was made and someone came identifying themselves as someone from the protective agency. Let me use that term to be guarded very carefully,” Clarke said.
He said there was a verbal disagreement between the Special Branch officers attached to the Chief Secretary’s personal escort and Licensing officers.
“One of the officers would have had a conversation with the person subsequently identifying himself, and in the event as such we would like to receive a level of identification so we can see who you are.
“There were some issues there, in that person was not willing to provide that level of identification, and it ended up in a slight fracas in terms of conversation with them.
“I was further informed that the driver’s permit was brought by someone. We have criminals right now with blue flashing lights, we have persons claiming to be enforcement officers and they are not and, therefore, the officer was right to ask for such documents. We learnt afterwards it was subsequently provided,” Clarke said.
Drivers disqualified
The Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday confirmed the “success” of its Joint Road Traffic Enforcement and Education exercise carried out from April 13 to 19.
The exercise was led by officers from the Scarborough Traffic Section, Task Force, and Shirvan Station with support from officers from Roxborough and Charlotteville Stations, TTPS Road Safety Coordinator, and officers from the Licensing Division.
Over the seven-day period, the exercises were conducted along several key areas, including Scarborough Milford Road, Scarborough Shaw Park, Claude Noel Highway, Crown Point, Shirvan Road, Plymouth, Mason Hall, Roxborough, Charlotteville and Windward Road Studley Park.
During the exercise, 735 driving and road safety booklets were distributed to drivers and other road users, to educate them on road safety.
In addition, 692 fixed penalty notices were issued to motorists for various traffic violations, police said.
The exercise also saw 29 drivers served with Driver Disqualification Notices by the Transport Commissioner due to accumulated demerit points, the statement said.