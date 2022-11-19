Farley: Company paid for $2.5m zip line project ‘does not exist’

fareley

THA CHIEF SECRETARY: Farley Augustine

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said yesterday that Original Canopy Tours Enterprises Ltd, which was paid millions to establish a zip line that never materialised, has turned out to be a company which “does not exist”.

Augustine was speaking at the THA’s news conference where he gave details on freezing orders granted to the THA after its lawyers, led by former attorney general John Jeremie SC, moved to recover more than $2.5 million spent since 2015 for Canopy Tours to establish a 1.5 kilometre zip line project in the Main Ridge Forest Reserve in Tobago.

The THA’s service agreement with Canopy Tours was for the design, development and construction of a high-angle canopy tour course, but this has not materialised.

The THA has received two freezing orders against the directors of Original Canopy Tours Enterprises Ltd as it proceeds with a US$416,900 lawsuit for alleged breach of contract.

Justice Kevin Ramcharan granted one order against Richard Graham and Darren Hreniuk of Origi­nal Canopy Tours on November 5, while another was granted on Thursday by Justice Gerhard Wallbank in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s commercial division, for the High Court of the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

The freezing orders restrain Graham and Hreniuk from directly or indirectly removing assets in T&T, the BVI and the United States.

This includes a First Citizens account in Scarborough and a First Caribbean International Bank account in Tortola, up to US$500,000, the value of the THA’s claim.

Farley: Judgment ‘ludicrous’

Augustine said he was constrained from speaking too much on the matter and directed further questions at Jeremie.

He said however he had thought the judgment “ludicrous”, given the time that had lapsed and the previous THA administration had taken no action.

The THA filed the claim against the company in November 2021, seeking loss and damages for breach of contract “as a result of the defendant’s failure to deliver all materials and equipment to the claimant”, as well as failure to comply with service agreements.

Augustine said the THA’s attorneys, on searching the records in the BVI where Canopy Tours claimed to have been registered, found it was not a legitimate company.

He said all actions would be ta­ken to recover the people’s money, and the THA had already placed the matter in the hands of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), and all evidence had been handed over to the Fraud Squad.

The freezing orders only differ in that the order issued in the BVI allows the pair to spend US$5,000 each week towards living expenses and US$170,000 towards defence proceedings in that court and in T&T.

The two men are restrained from changing ownership of any shares they have in any company in the BVI.

The zip line project, which was announced in 2015 by former tou­rism secretary Tracy Davidson-­Celestine, was never completed although the THA had spent $2.5 million.

Former tourism secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips, who succeeded Davidson-Celestine, had said the project comprised 12 to 14 platforms and 11 to 13 lines, as well as a special observation platform for birdwatchers and photographers.

Stewart-Phillips said the executive council approved $4 million for the project, and it was expected to be completed within seven weeks of the materials arriving on site.

The THA is being represented by Jeremie, Timothy Affonso and instructing attorney Shivana Lalla.

