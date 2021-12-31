Farley is Express Individual of the Year

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine is the Express Individual of the Year 2021.
The Express panel of editors selected Augustine based on his phenomenal rise in politics, which saw the annihilation of the decades-old People’s National Movement (PNM) in Tobago by the five-year-old Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the December 6 election, 14 seats to one. The victory ended the PNM’s 21-year hold on the THA.
Augustine, 36, deputy leader of the PDP, was in the frontline leading the party in the lead-up to the election.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Augustine said he was humbled and honoured by the award and expressed his gratitude to all who were responsible for his rise in politics.
He had one message for the people of Trinidad and Tobago: stop the vitriolic attacks and just love and respect one another.
“I’m very humbled by it (Express Individual of the Year award), it’s not something I expected at all given that there are so many other prominent individuals in the society. The truth is the likelihood of a young man from rural Tobago being the country’s person of the year is thrilling and I just feel very honoured and privileged,” he said.
“Me arriving at this stage is really credence to my parents and the work that they have done. They are testament to the teaching I received. I’ve also had some excellent teachers like Miss Janine, Miss Fefe and Miss Shirley. They were quite instrumental in my life,” he added.
He said his life proves that when the village really puts its shoulder to its people there can be tremendous success.
“The village of Speyside has to take all the credit to where I am today,” he said.
Results driven
Augustine first entered politics when he joined the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and successfully contested the Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside THA seat in 2017.
From then onwards the people kept re-electing him at their representative in the January 2021 THA election and again at the December 2021 polls.
Augustine said in 2017 he knew it was not the time but he knew change in Tobago would come.
He said he never envisaged leading the team into victory but he was grateful for that blessing.
Asked what was his wish for 2022, Augustine said for the population to have a more harmonious relationship with each other.
“We have an acrimonious political nature and I see people’s comments about the Prime Minister, about the Opposition Leader, about people in politics and it is almost always very vitriolic and spiteful. We have to find a way to disagree with each other, have different opinions about how things ought to work and be done without being so hateful towards with each other,” he said.
“My real wish for 2022 is that we can disagree without being disagreeable,” he said, adding that there must be love and respect for differing views.
Questioned on how his time as THA Leader has been so far, Augustine noted that the PDP is heading into its first month in power and it has been very “eye-opening”.
He said there was an assessment on where they are and what the needs are.
Augustine said in January the PDP-led THA will start to roll out significant programmes.
He said his request of the team is that they should go after the “low-hanging fruits” first and address issues such a contract employment.
“The hallmark of any successful leadership is really just results, nothing else. My objective as we go into the new year is that we focus on achieving results in our first year in office. We will take it year by year,” he said.
He noted that PDP is now the country’s third-largest political party.
Augustine pointed out that in 2015, PDP founder Watson Duke had unsuccessfully ran as an independent candidate in the THA election.
He pointed out that although Duke did not win at that time, he regained his deposit which was a first for politics in Tobago - that someone ran as an independent without the structure of a party and was able to retrieve their deposit having secured enough votes.
He said in late 2016 the PDP was born and in the 2017 THA election the party was able to grab two seats with him winning his and Duke winning the Roxborough/Delaford seat.
“We were called the pick-up side because we just didn’t have the kind of structure as our opponents had but by the time we got to 2021 Tobago had a party that grew, that matured, the people saw leadership that was different, that was revolutionary and I believe that is what won us the election a few weeks ago,” he said.
Duke recently said the PDP will contest every election in Trinidad and Tobago moving forward.
Asked about this, Augustine said this was the logical step.
“The PDP is now the third-largest party in the country and so the logical step is to build out beyond Tobago. Trinbagonians want a significant measure of change. Many things have been tried and failed and so we are going to look at what the people want as we prepare to build out the party. We may not get all of it done in one go but over time we certainly will,” he said.
Love and marriage
On December 12, Augustine got married to Takyana Anna Nedd. Asked how was he enjoying his married life, Augustine said his family brings balance to his world.
“Family life has been my balance. I’m happy I got married when I did, I think that helps a lot with the stresses of the day, to come home to a beautiful wife, who loves me and who I love. Also, perhaps some good fortune is that the official residence of the Chief Secretary is not yet ready so I’m still living at home. So I get to come home to my father who lives upstairs, my wife who shares the downstairs with me and we get good quality family time. My sister, niece and nephews, cousins come across because they live nearby. What has benefited me for the last month is the fortune of being able to come home to family and friends,” he said.
Augustine said it was also a delight to spend Christmas and celebrate with the children and the people in this neighbourhood.
Taking an early morning dip in the ocean, located footsteps from his home is always a joy and anchor for him.
“I’m just so happy and grateful for my family who have been with me at the starting point of all of this,” he said.
First interview
(Excerpts from first interview with the Express as THA Chief Secretary on December 9).
Farley Augustine, a former school teacher from the rural fishing village of Speyside, started his educational journey at pre-school in Speyside, then to the Speyside Anglican Primary school.
Based on merit, he was moved from Standard Two up to Standard Four.
He then spent seven years at Bishop’s High School, a school also attended by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Chief Justice Ivor Archie .
After secondary school Augustine worked with TSTT for two years setting up community outreach centres following which he went to The UWI, Jamaica, to study.
There, he ended up studying Linguistics as he fell in love with the science of language.
He said he avoided politics although he had a yearning for it but it eventually came to him.
“I needed to find a free elective and the Dean of Humanities at the time, she placed me in this course called Introduction to Political Philosophy and the course was being taught by a gentleman named Dicky Crawford.”
In 2009, he had to decide whether he would stay in Jamaica or return home.
“I ultimately chose to return home without any assurances because I received from the THA at the time a grant of $30,000 for the course of three years and the requirement was to work for the THA for one year. I felt that if my people funded my education in part let me go back and be honest and give back a year,” he said.
Work life ► sub head ◄
Augustine said he worked in the Education Division as a communication officer and he was then called to teach at the Speyside High school.
He taught English Language, English Literature, Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies for seven years which he described as “the most rewarding time of my life”. The school started a sixth form programme and he started pushing students to go to university.
Augustine said he was the first from his immediate family to go to university and he wanted others to have that experience.
Political life
Then the call to politics came.
“The truth is initially I resisted those calls, I initially said no to Mr (Watson) Duke. Prior to 2017 THA elections, I was called to run for the general elections before that and I rejected it,” he said.
He said he had travelled a bit to London where he carried students to participate in a programme and they visited Westminster and understood the devolution of power.
He also travelled to Jamaica where he corrected CXC and CAPE papers and then went to Barbados.
Augustine said when he returned to Tobago he felt it was changing and crying out for something different and he decided to join the PDP.
“The PNM asked me to run in 2016, Tobago Forwards asked me to run in 2016, Christian Moore called, Orville London called, Tracy Davidson-Celestine called, but I decided to go with PDP,” he said.
He said the PDP was the first political party he joined as his parents were members of the old NAR party.
Augustine said he chose the PDP because it was new his friendship with Duke grew from thereon.
Mentor: Arthur NR Robinson
Former president Arthur NR Robinson was one of Augustine’s political mentors because of all that he was able to achieve, coming from Tobago.
He noted Robinson served as Prime Minister, President, helped set up the International Criminal Court and made landmark contributions at the United Nations.
Augustine says he is a voracious reader and his favourite books include A Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela and Derek Walcott’s Midsummer, Tobago.
He said also enjoys VS Naipaul books.
Father’s advice
Augustine said that he was moulded from young to walk on the right path by his father, Farley Augustine Snr.
“Every single day before primary and secondary school my father would tell me the same thing, ‘Junior when you leave home remember what you going for’. That speaks to purpose. Walk on the right side of the road. That speaks to the journey. Interfere with no one. That speaks to your relationship with people’,” he said.
He said his father also advised him to never become an annoyance to people.