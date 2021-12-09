FARLEY MANIA

“Farleymania” erupted in Scarborough yesterday as Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Chavez Augustine was sworn in as Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary.
Supporters came out early in the capital wearing their PDP T-shirts and waving flags, as they sang, “Farley, Farley, Farley!” and mobbed him when he arrived at the Assembly with his fiancée, Takyana Nedd.
Augustine, described by many as a “man of the people”, greeted supporters on arrival as an assemblyman, and again after he was officially sworn in as Chief Secretary.
It was a day for Tobago to exhale, as after almost ten months a new THA was installed following the January 6/6 deadlock.
President Paula-Mae Weekes administered the oath of office to the newly-elected assemblymen—14 PDP members and one PNM—at the Magdalena Grand Hotel, following which everyone departed for the Assembly in Scarborough where the Presiding Officer, Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretary and Minority Leader were elected and then took their oaths.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Chief Justice Ivor Archie were also present.
Tobago dream
Speaking to the media as Assemblyman before taking his oath as Chief Secretary, Augustine said his dream came true, and he will be working to inspire the youth to achieve their dreams.
Some 16 years ago a younger Augustine had told former chief secretary Orville London that he would take his job one day.
“In 2005 when I made that statement, I still cannot understand what possessed me to make that statement,” he said, adding that it speaks to the fact that anybody can dream.
“Anyone can dream. Not just Farley. Including, for example, the young lady that ran against me (PNM’s Franka Cordner). She has a right to dream to and a right to duty, take my job. Anybody can dream. The key is to not just dream, but to wake up out of that dream and work diligently towards it, and so what will happen today is in itself a testament that there is something called a Tobago dream,” he said.
“There is a potential for young people to dream big things and achieve it right here, and hopefully as your next Chief Secretary I will be able to lead a team that will be able to facilitate the dreams of so many of our young people,” he added.
Sunday wedding
On Sunday, Augustine will also be starting a new chapter in his love life, as he’ll be getting married.
He said he and his fianceé have been planning their wedding for a while, and “it just so happens that the election came on the 6th of December and we decided not to postpone it”.
He said he hopes they will not get too many “stormers”.
Augustine said they stuck to the date because he knew that after Christmas, January will be extremely difficult in terms of time and getting down to serious governance.
As Chief Secretary, Augustine’s perks of office include a chauffeur-driven vehicle, security and the official Chief Secretary residence, which he said are big changes for him.
“The truth is I have been trying to convince protocol to allow me to drive myself out, and they told me that is not allowed. So I’m still trying to grapple with the realities of what this would mean for me,” he said. “I am accustomed to my short pants and slippers, and driving myself at any hour of the day, night; but you see, that will be short-lived in a matter of a few hours,” he added.
THA business
Augustine will immediately be getting down to work today, as he appoints secretaries to various divisions.
He spoke to the media as Chief Secretary outside the Assembly yesterday, after taking the oath.
Asked if there will be forensic audit of THA funds, Augustine said there will be, and added that any PDP member who falls out of line will be dealt with.
“Yes, I intend to have forensic auditing of at least some of the departments or the divisions of the THA. We’ll pick out the trouble spots,” he said.
He said he will be looking for people to lead a team to establish an anti-corruption bureau.
He said this team must be able to facilitate whistle-blowing outside of the Executive.
“I am no longer interested in us just citing the examples of corruption and making political heavy weather about it. I’m interested now in us fixing it, and I’m interested now in us bringing to bear via the law those who are culprits.
“I’m saying now that any member of my team that falls out of line, they will have to accept the consequences that comes along with that,” he said, adding that there will be no hesitation to sever that person politically.
Augustine, a former school teacher, said under his leadership the promises made on the campaign trail will be kept, including that of addressing contract employment.
“One of the promises I made on the campaign trail is that we will fix the issues when it comes to contract employment in Tobago and, in particular, the contracted educators in Tobago. The teachers are awaiting their increments and upgrades, their gratuities, and all of these problems,” he said.
One of the PDP councillors is former TTUTA Tobago president Orlando Kerr, whom Augustine said will assist in this initiative.
He also said a THA budget will be presented in January 2022.
He said he gave the promise that as the new year starts, the THA will present a budget to Tobago and to the House, as he noted there was no budget in this fiscal year because there was no House fully constituted to have a budget debate.
“I would want us to present a budget within the month of January that would guide us all of the way into the end of fiscal year in September,” he said.
Augustine said the new THA House Committees will be established, the most important being the Public Accounts Committee, which never previously got the support required.
He said this Committee is normally headed by the Minority Leader.
Augustine added that there will be no financial inequity under his watch, and even the PNM lone member Morris will access resources for his electoral district.
“One of campaign pledges is that we will make funding available to every single district, whether or not you are PNM or PDP, and that includes Mr Morris’ district.
“I am now Chief Secretary for all of Tobago, and that includes the people that live in Darrel Spring/Whim, and so he will not be starved for resources,” he said.