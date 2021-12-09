FARLEY MANIA

IF you need to get an MRI scan at a public hospital, you may be in for a long wait.

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) says it has a waiting list that goes to December 2022 for people to access MRI services.

Speaking during a Public Administration and Appropriations Committee meeting on Wednesday evening, SWRHA director of Health Dr Pravinde Ramoutar said the Authority has been faced with challenges in providing this service, and there is little capacity at the other RHAs.