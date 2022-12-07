Farley: No to elections

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says he remains committed to the PDP mandate, as he and his team run the island’s affairs as independents after leaving the PDP.
And while Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke has called for fresh elections in Tobago, Augustine said he should focus on the battle for Minority Leader of the THA, which he said Duke could claim.
Augustine yesterday responded to concerns that the PDP mandate upon which he and his team were elected would no longer be fulfilled following their exit from the party.
On Monday, Augustine along with Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith B.Yisrael and 13 other THA members resigned from the Watson Duke-led PDP, announcing that they would continue to serve in the THA as independents.
In response, Duke accused “Farley and friends” of a “cowardly act of abandoning the PDP mandate and Tobagonians for 30 pieces of silver”.
Speaking during an interview on the Tobago Updates morning show yesterday, Augustine said the PDP mandate was constructed by his team and remains their mandate. “We the 13 members along with others went out to the people of Tobago over almost an entire year... and we asked what do you want? We were the ones that collected that data, and we were the ones that sat down late into the night going over and over, plan by plan... and we compiled that document,” he stated.
“So that document that is the mandate remains government policy, remains the guiding principle upon which we govern. It is that mandate that has given rise to several of the wonderful things you have seen...”
Augustine noted that with the mass exodus from the PDP, Duke now has a claim to the position of THA Minority Leader—a position currently held by the PNM’s Kelvon Morris.
“The question of who remains as Minority Leader is not for me to answer. There is one on each side, one PDP and one PNM. Either of them can be Minority Leader based on what the law allows for. They would just require some support from members to be able to do that.
“The law simply says that the Minority Leader is the person who enjoys the majority of support of those who stand in opposition to the government, and so that could be any of the two.
“At this moment there is no difference between the both of them... that’s their business to haggle over. Our business is to keep the Government of the island of Tobago going to keep focus on all of those mandate issues...”
Asked who he would support if the issue of selecting a Minority Leader came down to a vote, Augustine said it was not something he gave any thought to.
“When I reach that bridge, I will cross it. I may even abstain from such a vote. It is not something that I have thought about. The parallel minority leaders—they can decide among themselves who will lead whom. That’s their business, that’s no longer my business.”
Extremely
constitutional
Augustine stressed that the shake-up in the PDP and the THA was not contrary to any laws.
“I wish to make it categorically clear that it is extremely legal, extremely constitutional,” he stated.
“You vote for a candidate in every single electoral district. You may not need a party symbol because you can, in fact, run as an independent member. But you definitely need a candidate and 13 of the candidates have decided that we will no longer represent the institution that is known as the PDP.”
He said the shake-up has necessitated a reshuffle which would be announced to the public “at the appropriate time”.
Questioned on how the fallout with Duke had affected him personally, Augustine said he wishes Duke nothing but the best, and keeps him in prayer.
“That is not something that we could have foreseen a year ago, and it is the nature of the business that we are in—that there are always several moving parts, and sometimes a thing evolves.
“We also must appreciate that life occurs in seasons, and the season that is the PDP is just over for most of us. One must ask the pertinent question of why would an entire team depart and leave its political leader behind.”
Parliament
must not intervene
Also speaking during the Tobago Updates morning show, former THA presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus said the issue is one for Tobago to sort out, and Parliament should not get involved.
“If we continue to have the Parliament step in on our behalf, are we ready for autonomy?” she questioned.
“The Parliament needs to stay out of this. And the people of Tobago need to be very mindful of a rush of an Autonomy Bill under the guise of trying to sort this out when it is really a political move that will be made—a political move that we may regret for generations to come.”
She, too, said there was nothing illegal about the members’ exit from the PDP to become independent members of the THA.
“The THA Act is not anything like the laws that govern the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. It is unique in its creation, and it allows for all that we are seeing here right now. It is not illegal according to the act.”
However, she said the situation, as well as other issues surrounding Augustine and his team, was not a good look just one year into their administration.