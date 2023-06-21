Farley ‘not to be trusted...no more one-on-ones’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he will no longer have one-on-one communication with Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine.
“That is a man not to be trusted,” he said. “Up to this point, I have spoken to him on the phone. We communicate on WhatsApp. And we sit down (face to face) and talk. But I am telling you all from tonight, I am having nothing to do with Farley unless there is a third party present,” Rowley said at a public meeting at Calder Hall in Tobago on Monday evening, in which he focused on what he saw as Augustine’s untruthfulness.
The Prime Minister spoke of the issue of the vacancy for the Chief Administrator and also responded to Augustine’s “Nancy story” which, among other things, involved an allegation that two senior ministers gave him $100 million to “give their friend in Tobago”.
Rowley said: “I suspect that the two senior ministers are the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance... Ladies and gentlemen, it was not that we were giving Farley any money to give to any friends of ours. People of Trinidad and Tobago, yuh see these lying politicians is a disease and you have to take medicine for them.”
The Prime Minister said when the Government came to office, the price of oil was down, it lost $20 billion in revenue, and then it was hit by Covid which caused it to borrow $13 billion to keep people with food in the table.
He said in that scenario, Government agencies were owing a lot of people and could not pay. He said as the oil price rose, the Government decided to give some of these agencies money to pay off their debts. The Minister of Finance wrote to various agencies in this regard, he said.
“The THA wrote to the Minister of Finance requesting that money in July (2022), when they wrote about their circumstances. You wouldn’t believe what they wrote, after what Farley said there. They told the minister that they owed the Warners $88 million... But yuh (Farley) come on the platform and say ‘they greedy’.
“Which little Tobago company could absorb that?... The Minister of Finance gave them $100 million to deal with the whole question. Once the money comes to Tobago, that is how the autonomy works, they (the THA) free to determine how they pay it out,” the Prime Minister said, adding that he was told they paid $25 million (of the $100 million) to Warner. He said the company that Augustine was “waging war with” has had to lay off 300 workers.
PM: Integrity Commission
investigating me
The Prime Minister said one had to wonder why Farley chose to reveal this information as he sought to explain his absence in the light of “audiogate”. “You (Farley) like Anil Roberts, don’t know yuh own voice. Take 21 days to find out is you...
“I am saying this gentleman doesn’t know what he is doing because police talking to you and Zorisha. You telling the police ‘is not me alone, yuh know, it have plenty more of them’... He has implicated the entire Executive in a conspiracy,” the Prime Minister said.
Rowley said he (the PM) bought a house at Shirvan Road out of his savings for $1.2 million and, as a result, was being investigated by the Integrity Commission “because according to them I should have paid $1.6 million and therefore the man gave me a gift of $400,000.
“I must have been the only idiot who was buying townhouse before it build on Shirvan Road and all of a sudden the Integrity Commission must tell them how much they must charge me for it. Not that the buyer and the seller could agree on a price, yuh know. They want to tell they UNC friends that I am under investigation. I want to know if the Integrity Commission knows that Farley say is ‘all ah them’”.
Rowley said there is no way the PNM would be found in the situation that the current Tobago administration is in; adding that as long as he is Prime Minister, Tobago “will not be abandoned and left in the hands of those people” because his oath of office was to serve as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.
—Ria Taitt, political editor