THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is prepared to go as far as terminating the contract of a Trinidad businessman who was awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to build roadway in Tobago, if it is verified that he made racial comments during an interview with a newspaper reporter last week.
This is according to THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine yesterday.
Augustine said such verification is expected by today. The contractor, John Chadee, managing director of Princes Town-based Innovative Roofing and Construction Solutions Ltd, told the Express yesterday that his attorney was currently dealing with the matter and, as such, he could not speak on it.
Chadee’s company was awarded the contract to do roadworks from Milford Road to Pigeon Point, at a cost of $54,781,820, THA Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James disclosed during last Thursday’s THA sitting. In a media release yesterday, Augustine noted that a Newsday article published on Friday was brought to his attention and on that same day a probe began.
“In this report, it alleges that contractor John Chadee made a comment that is racist in nature when questioned by a reporter about a contract obtained in Tobago.
“So far the Executive Council is advised that the matter may attract some legal action. As a result, due diligence must be taken before the THA acts,” Augustine noted.
Augustine said he considered the allegation a serious moral and ethical infringement.
According to the Newsday report, Chadee was asked about his $54.7 million contract but said he was not answering any questions on it. Pressed further by reporter Jensen La Vende about his company’s history of roadworks, given that its name implied it was involved in roofing and construction, Chadee allegedly replied: “Sir, you heard what I just told you? English language hard for you Negro reporters to understand?”
On Friday, the People’s National Movement Women’s League called on the THA to distance itself from Chadee’s “blatant xenophobic comment” and to recscind the contract.
Farley behaving like a ‘glad man’
Commenting on the issue, former THA deputy chief secretary Watson Duke urged Augustine to “stop behaving like a glad man” by contemplating ending Chadee’s contract upon verifying his alleged comments.
Duke said while he was taken aback by Chadee’s alleged comments, he did not view it as racist. “The media was grilling him on some contract he has and he was mum. And then he responded as if provoked, saying something to the fact that these Negro journalists can’t understand English. And people went off their rocker saying what madness is this,” he said in a Facebook video yesterday.
“And I smiled because anytime your own dog bite you is because you encourage it. Monkey know which tree to climb. If he spoke to the journalist like that, where did he get that backing from? Where did he get that strength from to speak down to Tobagonians like that? I do not say the comment is racist. I say the comment is condescending, a belittling comment.
“He felt provoked and responded in an unbecoming and unprofessional manner,” he stated.