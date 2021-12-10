FARLEY’S FIRST HEADACHE

Watson Duke has been given three months to relinquish his position as president of the Public Services Association (PSA).
This is according to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who also said yesterday, for the first time in the history of the THA, the position Duke holds as Deputy Chief Secretary will be a “titular” one.
This means Duke will not be given any THA Division to control at this point in time which would raise issues of conflict of interest.
Augustine was speaking at a news conference at the Assembly building in Scarborough yesterday.
In a one-on-one interview with the Express afterwards, Augustine disclosed that Duke did want a Secretary position but he told him no.
He said that there was understanding and respect for the decision he made. “I am able to discuss frankly with Mr Duke any matter. In fact we had frank conversations up to this morning because, naturally, he was desirous of getting some secretariat portfolio and I said ‘no I gave you this because it’s a safe place for you to be without conflict arising. Yes you have eliminated the illegality around it by not taking any salary elsewhere. However, I will want to be certain that you have completely severed ties with PSA in order to be able to move forward’. It’s that kind of respect we have with each other,” said Augustine.
He noted he and Duke had “testing” times in their relationship but he always stood firm in his position.
He said he thinks this is what Tobagonians have grown to respect about him regardless of the relationship he has, whether it is with Duke or someone else and he will call something out once it is warranted.
“I would stand firm on whatever principle whatever decision I will make even if it’s Mr Duke,” he said.
Augustine shot down any perception that he is obligated to Duke, saying people will get to know him more as light is shed on the post of Chief Secretary.
Seat at the table
“They will get to realise that I am no pushover and I’m a very solid independent thinker. I’ve always been the kind of child who makes up his own mind and takes whatever repercussions are there for whatever action I do because I believe in owning yourself and owning your decision and owning your thoughts,” he said.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has written to Augustine raising concerns about Duke’s dual roles.
Augustine said he had not yet received the letter from the Attorney General but he will respond when he does.
He added that the Deputy Chief Secretary is appointed by the members just as the Chief Secretary.
Augustine said he has not gotten legal advice as yet but the law is very clear—you cannot receive remuneration from elsewhere and Duke has addressed this. He said Duke has a seat at the table but does not have a Division to run.
“I’m satisfied this is a very good temporary place to be in while we give him time to close up what needs to happen with PSA,” he said.
“If at the end of the three month window he’s unable to do that then I would ask the team to consider again our decision to have him as Deputy Chief Secretary,” he added.
That position is elected, and not appointed, he said.
Augustine said once the three-month period elapses his next step is to go back to the members and say this issue is still not sorted and “I will need you to reconsider the person for Deputy Chief Secretary”.
Duke’s task
At the news conference, Augustine said while Duke does not head a Division he wants him to work on the following:
1. Tobago autonomy.
2. Establishing in Trinidad something akin to a Tobago embassy which will market Tobago’s products and provide services to Tobagonians living in Trinidad and facilitate investments into Tobago.
He reiterated that Duke has satisfied the legal requirements of becoming Deputy Chief Secretary.
“However I would not want to assign Mr Duke to a Division to run because there will be obvious conflicts of interests that may arise from doing so,” he said.
He cited an example of a public servant falling out with “Secretary Duke” as he questioned who will the public servant go to—the union or the Executive?
“To avoid that conflict for the very first time in the history of the Tobago House of Assembly we have a Deputy Chief Secretary that is not running a division. Mr Duke is himself working on severing ties with his union,” said Augustine.
“He believes he needs to set up the proper exit plan to allow for continuity within the union so that things don’t just fall apart because the head leaves,” he said.
Duke, he said, was absent yesterday as he was not feeling well having developed flu-like symptoms overnight and he was not yet tested for Covid.
Questioned what will happen if he (Augustine) travels abroad and whether Duke will not act as Chief Secretary, he said he has no immediate travel plans.
“I assure you that by the time I make my first travel abroad Mr Duke would have severed all his ties with the union,” he said.
Asked what will happen if he falls ill, Augustine said it’s not a one-man show.
“Unlikely. But the Executive is also not one individual. The Executive constitutes Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretary and seven other members,” he said, adding it is not an autocracy where what the leader of the Executive says goes.
“That will no doubt taper any eventualities you may want to cite but I don’t foresee any significant challenge with him holding in a very titular sense, the position of Deputy Chief Secretary,” he said.