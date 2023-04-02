Farley to be interim leader of new party

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has confirmed he will be the interim leader of a new political party in the sister island, come Tuesday.
As he spoke with members of the media following Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations in Tobago on Thursday, he said: “I don’t think there would be an election on Tuesday, but I have been asked to lead in the interim while they sort this out because it’s not an overnight process, but they are launching this process on Tuesday.”
Augustine said he and his team of independents are not in charge of the process.
“There is a team of supporters planning everything from the ground up, so that there would be a political organisation that would hopefully encompass all of the independents and take care of the base support, but build out to be a true people’s party. And what I believe the team is doing is that next week Tuesday they are starting that process,” Augustine said.
Supporters of this new political party will determine the way forward. “They are aiming to bring like minds together to discuss everything, from symbol to name, so people would actually have a say in all of those things.
“I have indicated to the team of supporters who have come together to pull this off, I do not desire to launch a party in my name or a symbol in my name because once bitten, twice shy.
“In Tobago’s political landscape, we have way too many instances where a single individual owns the political entity and then controls it,” he said. Several names for the party are being looked at.
“I’m told that they would present us with options and all the people that are there would have an opportunity to vote and possibly even give the public an opportunity to decide on that, because they are trying to do a bottom-up approach as opposed to a top-down approach as opposed to one group of people set the name, set the constitution, set the parameters, and then give it.
“We are looking for a more collaborative, bottom-up approach, and I think ultimately lead to the most democratic political organisation in the country,” Augustine said.
The new political party is to be launched at the Shaw Park Complex.
This follows the resignation of Augustine and his administration from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) last December.