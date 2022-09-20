Farley to sue Duke

CHIEF Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine says he will be taking legal action against former THA deputy chief secretary Watson Duke over “extremely wild” and “hysterical” corruption and bribery allegations Duke made against him last week.
“Let me indicate that I have already been in consultations with my lawyers, inclusive of a King’s Counsel. Yes, we’re no longer treating with Queen’s Counsel. I intend to pursue legal action that will treat with that matter, which means that I will not be wasting precious time to debate these falsehoods in the public space,” Augustine said yesterday.
He said his lawyers had in their possession a full video clipping and transcript of Duke’s news conference last week, at which he made the allegations, and they were already preparing a pre-action protocol letter to send to him.
Augustine was speaking at a news conference immediately after the election of Dr Faith B.Yisrael as Deputy Chief Secretary at a special sitting of the Assembly Legislature.
At a news conference at the headquarters of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in Barataria last Thursday, Duke made allegations of corruption against Augustine.
Augustine responded yesterday:
“I am categorically denying all of the claims that were made about bribery, corruption and some wild and, what I must say, hysterical allegations about me toting money through the airport. I don’t know if they understand that my bags are always checked in Trinidad coming to Tobago. I don’t know if they’re not supposed to check it but my bags are always checked for some reason and I always allow it because I am not toting anything that is a contraband.”
The Express tried reaching Duke for comment yesterday but he did not respond to calls or messages.
Sponsored noises
Augustine said he had reliable information and irrefutable evidence that a lot of the “noises” in the Tobago space were “sponsored” by people who did not want him to bring to light an audit report.
In January, Augustine ordered a forensic audit into several projects undertaken by the previous THA administration.
He said in July that the preliminary report from the audit showed significant levels of corruption.
“Come hell or high water it (report) will be brought to the public’s attention and in full view of the public come Thursday (during the regular sitting of the Assembly Legislature). And when I give a much more comprehensive report on that audit, you will understand where not only do we have correlation but where we have direct causation of these noises,” Augustine said yesterday.
“And I am so happy that God got our back because if I wasn’t strong I might have walked away from all of this and allowed the corruption to continue, but we will treat with that head on and you will get an even clearer picture as to what transpired over the last two weeks and where we need to go,” he stated
“It’s a regular meeting of the House but I will take that opportunity to give an extensive report on the audit findings that we have to date and the steps that we have to take (going) forward, and I will be presenting to Tobago some very landmark solutions in terms of how we ought to treat with those matters on the island,” Augustine added.