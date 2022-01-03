Withdraw it now.
Now that Watson Duke is no longer president of the Public Services Association (PSA) and a member of the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB), the interpretation summons filed by the Office of the Attorney General following the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election on December 6 should be immediately withdrawn.
This is the view of attorneys for THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who wrote to the AG’s Office yesterday stating their client saw no useful purpose in expending funds over an “academic issue” such as this.
If, however, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi chooses to proceed with the matter, then Augustine’s attorneys said they will be seeking to have the court strike it out.
They will also be seeking the legal cost Augustine had to take from his own pocket to retain legal representation, they said.
The letter written by attorney Tenille Ramkissoon stated: “It is now a matter of public record, and I can now accordingly formally confirm that Mr Duke has resigned from the aforementioned positions and now solely holds the portfolio of Deputy Chief Secretary.
“Senior counsel and I are of the view that the captioned proceedings have become academic, moot and serve no useful public purpose.
“You will no doubt agree that it is not the normal function of the Judiciary to settle academic questions of law, nor for that matter can it ever be the job of the courts to provide opinions on matters of law that are academic, that are moot and which serve no useful public purpose to the office of Attorney General.”
The letter did not state the name of the senior counsel who was appointed to represent Augustine.
The case
The interpretation/construction summons was filed on December 9 after Duke’s political party, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), defeated the People’s National Movement (PNM) by a 14-1 landslide in the election three days earlier.
Following victory at the polls, Duke issued a letter to the PSA indicating his intention to resign from the trade union on December 31, 2021.
Al-Rawi disagreed that this was allowed, however, stating Duke had to tender his resignation with immediate effect.
Duke’s resignation was eventually accepted, and as of January 1, Leroy Baptiste became the new leader of the PSA.
The court action was for a judge at the High Court to interpret the law and make a pronouncement as to whether Duke was allowed to be Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA, while also holding the position of PSA president as well as a member of the THA.
On December 20, the AG’s claim came up for emergency hearing before Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell where the judge gave a deadline of January 5 for Augustine, Duke and the THA to file their affidavits .
The RRCB, represented by senior counsel Reginald Armour, was given until December 28, 2021, to do so.
The Office of the Attorney General was granted until January 10 to respond.
At the hearing, Augustine was represented by attorney Kiel Taklalsingh while former attorney general Anand Ramlogan appeared on behalf of Duke. Senior counsel Fyard Hosein appeared for the AG’s Office.
Appropriate cost
In her letter yesterday, Ramkissoon said: “The THA and Mr Augustine are reluctant to expend scarce financial resources to participate in litigation that is not necessary. Senior counsel and I are of the view that should the Attorney General acting bona fide require clarification or legal advice on the interpretation of any statute, or for that matter on any hypothetical question that he should by conjecture happen upon that he should seek that advice and clarification at his own expense without compelling others to join in wasteful litigation that can serve no purpose other than to diminish the financial resources of all concerned.
“In the circumstances it is our respectful view that this claim should now be withdrawn. Should you fail to withdraw the proceedings immediately, I am to advise that we now have our clients’ instructions to apply to the court to have your action struck out as being academic.
“Our clients now also expressly reserve the right to pursue an appropriate cost order in any event. We further reserve the right to bring this letter to the attention of the Honourable Court.”