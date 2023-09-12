TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says he hopes in the new session of Parliament that autonomy for Tobago is addressed.
Augustine suggested that President Christine Kangaloo should have added that issue to her list of parliamentary wishes which she spoke of during her address at yesterday’s ceremonial opening of Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain.
“I think it is about time. Although the President didn’t make it one of her five wishes, I am hoping that it would be the wish of the current session of Parliament for us to revive autonomy for Tobago because all of that would treat with issues such as inter-island transportation service, healthcare, and so many other issues that the average Tobagonian experiences daily, that the average Trinidadian might be oblivious to,” said Augustine, who was in attendance at the ceremonial opening.
“Notwithstanding that, we hope for the best in this parliamentary session and we hope that the Parliament would be more productive in this session than they were in the last session,” he added.
The MV Cabo Star, which transports cargo between Trinidad and Tobago, has been out of service since a fire broke out in its engine room on August 23.
A temporary vessel, the MV Emprendedora, is expected to begin servicing the route today.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said in Parliament, last Friday, that repairs to the Cabo Star are ongoing and are expected to be completed by September 17.
Commenting on the current inter-island ferry challenges, Augustine said it was high time inter-island transportation is seen as an essential service.
“The inter-island transportation system is perhaps our single most important issue on the island at the moment,” he said.
“And I have long argued that if the country is to be Trinidad and Tobago, and one cannot take a PTSC (Public Transport Service Corporation) bus from Port of Spain to Scarborough, as you can from Port of Spain to further south and east Trinidad, then both the inter-island ferry service and the airbridge must be treated as a public transportation commodity,” he said.
“We have not treated the service as an essential service,” Augustine stated.
He described the current temporary measures to service the seabridge as “woefully inadequate” and said he hoped the Cabo Star returns to service as scheduled.