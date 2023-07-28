Farley: We’re protected by Assembly privileges

Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine has insisted that he and the whistleblower who made allegations against the Prime Minister and others in video clips are protected by the privileges of the Assembly. Augustine played the controversial video clips at a special sitting of the Assembly last week.
Speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme yesterday, Rowley announced he had issued a pre-action protocol letter to whistleblower Akil Abdullah for the “monstrous lie” he made against him.
Responding yesterday, Augustine said Section 70 of the THA Act “clearly” indicated anything shared in the House, even if it was at a committee of the House meeting, received protection.
“So I am not sure how far he (Rowley) will get with that,” Augustine said of Rowley’s legal action against Abdullah.
He questioned whether Rowley’s pre-action protocol letter was meant to “scare the whistleblower away”.
“Is that an attempt at witness tampering, using a legal mechanism? I don’t know, but the jury will be out on that,” Augustine said.
As to Rowley accusing him last week of witness tampering by meeting with the whistleblower, Augustine said: “It can’t be witness-tampering if I don’t know the person is a (police) witness.”
Asked if he had second thoughts about revealing Abdullah’s identity, Augustine said in naming him Abdullah now had “some protection”.
“If anything should happen to the whistleblower, we now know who has the motive to do him harm. If the whistleblower’s identity remained a mystery, then those who are guilty of what he alleges will be in a position that they can do him harm without anyone knowing,” he said.
Augustine said he was willing to pass on the full version of the taped conversation he had with Abdullah to an independent investigating team.
He said he had not made a formal report on the matter to police, as this was not needed.
He said through his attorneys, he had already written to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, the Police Complaints Authority and the Integrity Commission, calling for an independent probe into the allegations, but they were yet to respond.