Farley ‘won’t make report public’

The final report of a forensic audit into development programmes conducted under the former Tobago House of Assembly administration (THA) will not be read in the House.
And neither will the THA minority nor the Prime Minister get their hands on it, says THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
“This report will be needed to advance civil and criminal matters and I will not want those culpable to get away on a technicality. It will appear that those opposite will like an opportunity to warn their friends and to have the report thrown out of court on a technicality.
“As the line secretary responsible for the report, I have not even given members of the executive copies. A literal handful of public servants, who shall remain nameless at this point, have been privy to the report. And it’s under lock and key,” Augustine said during yesterday’s sitting of the Assembly Legislature.
“I will ensure despite efforts to intimidate, drive fear, telling untruths to defame my character, to extort, that those responsible for stealing from the THA purse be held accountable. They will be held accountable in the same way that those responsible for the Piarco airport fiasco are being held accountable now,” he added.
He said the audit was “clearly” the reason people have been slandering his name regarding the selection of a Chief Administrator.
In September last year, Augustine presented the preliminary findings of the audit into one of five development programmes under the People’s National Movement THA administration.
He said the report on the road-resurfacing programme unearthed that internal engineers not only overpriced the cost to resurface 80 roads in Tobago by over $32 million, but “super-inflated” the cost of materials by almost $80 million.
He alleged three “blue-eyed” contractors were specifically “hand-picked” for the projects by the former THA, and that the proper process for procurement was not followed.
Legal advice received
Augustine pointed out yesterday that in his statement in the House, he did not call the names of any of the contractors involved in the audit. In fact, he said those contractors called themselves out.
“Since then, we have had the final report. We have sought and received sound legal advice on how to proceed. One contracted officer has been fined owing to the findings of the report. One public officer has been suspended owing to the findings of the report. The offences highlighted in the report were forwarded to the offices of the Commissioner of Police, the Fraud Squad, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the now highly anticipated Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Director of Public Prosecutions,” he said.
Augustine said so far, only the Fraud Squad had responded to the THA.
“Learning from the historical lessons of this Scott Drug Report... right up to Landate, I will not be making the report public, nor will I be laying it in the House, and I will not be giving a copy to the minority nor the Prime Minister,” he said.
Augustine said now that the PNM had been “pushed out of the corridors of power in Tobago”, they have been doing “everything possible and impossible” to disrespect Tobagonians, the THA, its elected officials and the laws governing the THA.
“They, in the most hypocritical fashion, have been trying to delay and destroy every development gained on the island,” Augustine said.
He said following today’s burial of former THA chairman Dr Jeff Davidson, who died on June 10, the THA executive will be “ready for the fight”.
“Tobago’s autonomy must be protected on all counts and Tobago and Tobagonians will stand up and make those opposite and our friends, families and the enemies across the waters respect the institution that is the THA,” he declared.