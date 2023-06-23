Farmers blame price hikes on floods

Farmers

When it rains, it floods.

And when it floods, food prices go up.

Therefore, prepare to pay more for vegetables following recent floods.

And according to Daryl Ram­per­sad, president of the Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago, floods caused by poor drainage countrywide are to blame for price increases.

Rampersad told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday that this is an issue that has been experienced by farmers during the last three years, but nothing is being done to alleviate the issue.

He said: “They (the Government) have an incentive programme that over 65 per cent of the farmers cannot access, so when we do lose, a large percentage of the farmers cannot be compensated.”

He attributed this to the fact that only people who own their land can access the grants whereas those who plant on leased or squatting lands did not qualify to access the grants.

He said the way forward to deal with price hikes due to flooding is for the Minister of Agriculture to revise the qualifying criteria to allow farmers who do not own the land they farm on to access the grants, so that they can be compensated when they lose crops due to flooding.

He also said consumers can look forward to a drop in the cost of produce in January 2023 when the rainy season ends.

Diptee: Consumers

have a choice

Commenting on the current price hikes yesterday, president of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago Rajiv Diptee said while he was aware of the rise in the cost of produce, consumers are purchasing as usual.

He said when the cost of pro­ducts is exorbitant, his supermarket would either revise the cost of the item or not purchase the items for resale.

Diptee said the choice to continue to purchase from supermarkets is left to those consumers who opt for convenience, but the alternative for consumers who cannot afford supermarket prices is to purchase directly from the market or roadside vendors.

These are the price hikes of some produce from May to June 2023 at a St Helena mini-mart:

• tomatoes—$10/lb in May to $20/lb in June

• cabbage—$10/lb in May to $12/lb in June

• sweet peppers—$10/lb in May to $14/lb in June

• christophene—$10/lb in May to $20/lb in June

• eddoes—$12/lb in May to $18/lb in June

• cauliflower—$10/lb in May to $15/lb in June

• cassava—$6/lb in May to $8/lb in June

