Farmers call for compensation

DISPLAYING their licences yesterday, a group of Felicity farmers called for compensation after crops and bearing fruit trees were bulldozed last week by the Land Settlement Agency (LSA) to make way for lot allocations to ex-workers of now defunct national oil refinery Petrotrin.
The farmers on Wednesday staged a protest of burning tyres on the corner of Cacandee and the Chaguanas Main Road in Petersfield, areas of which fall into lands still owned by the former Caroni (1975) Ltd and its Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas, sugarcane estate.
Farmers who spoke yesterday with the Express criticised statements by the Land Settlement Agency (LSA) that only squatters were affected after work on the site was shut down due to threats of more protest.
Some also said that while several farmers had started by occupying State lands illegally, they have consistently produced food and been promised regularisation, with most holding promissory notes from the relevant ministries over the years.
President of the Felicity Farmers Association Inshan Salim said the farming and general community of Felicity was disappointed with the State’s actions, and claimed to be unaware of public consultation that was considered adequate.
Salim said that starting last week, farmers awoke to their crops, some near-delivery, razed to the ground and wire fences around what was once their farming land.
Also among the farmers to have lost crops, Salim said many would have been assured by the Ministry of Agriculture that those not holding deeds would be regularised, and they continued to cultivate and invest in the land’s infrastructure.
He further questioned why the LSA had chosen to “bulldoze food”, saying farmers faced huge financial losses while Central Trinidad’s fresh food supply and prices could be impacted in coming months.
“We want consultation, not confrontation,” Salim said.
“How could the Government do things this way and just take people out of their livelihood while destroying something like food?”
Salim said, however, that compensation was foremost on the farmers’ minds as they had lost thousands of dollars after preparing their land, buying and planting seedlings and investing time, labour and money into the care of their crops.
The farmers said more unemployment has also been created in the area, and they provided opportunities for income and other forms of support to Venezuelan migrants in the community.
“Those guys are now out of work as well,” Salim said, pointing out that agricultural shops and those who sell and rent equipment and agricultural services had also lost business.
No Caroni closure
At 80 years old, Caroni (1975) Ltd retiree Roopchand Ramoutar said he has lost 21 “bearing mango trees”, eddoes, peppers, cassava, varieties of bananas and ochroes,
Ramoutar said he worked with Caroni Ltd’s Woodford Lodge sugar estate “until its last day” in 2003 and recalled reporting for work one morning, only to be told there was “no work”.
“It was shut down without anyone properly telling us when we would stop work,” Ramoutar said.
Ramoutar said he did not receive gratuities due and was promised land for agriculture. He said he was given permission to cultivate via a receipt of promise that he would eventually receive a deed.
“I never received the deed, but I have been farming for the last 15 years to earn my income,” Ramoutar said, expressing deep concern over his losses.
Ramoutar said he was “hurt” at the Government’s actions and stressed over his financial losses, calling on Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein to intervene.
Farmer Ian Ellis, 50, called the LSA’s actions unjust and echoed several others, saying he supported the granting of lands to former Petrotrin workers, but felt they did not have to be evacuated.
“They have land they can’t finish plant under Caroni and no one knows what is happening with it, yet the country is paying more for food,” another farmer said.
“They could have found land somewhere else in the borough to give for housing.”
In the Cacandee Road community, many said they would now have to shop at the Chaguanas market as the farmers had provided fresh produce that met the needs of the area and at a lower cost.
One business owner said Felicity’s potential had been long overlooked as an agricultural and recreational hub, including for tourists.
He noted the community borders the Caroni Swamp and is serviced by a fishing depot, is famous for its freshwater crabs and oysters, street foods and for a Divali showing that draws thousands annually.
A number of fisherfolk said they would welcome the upgrade of the facilities and the development of a fish product and processing industry.