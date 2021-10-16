Farmers: We’re not fixing prices

Food prices don’t go up magically.
This was the word from head of the Aranguez United Farmers Association (AUFA) Pundit Satyanand Maharaj as he responded to what consumers feel are sudden, drastic increases in the price of fresh produce.
Tomatoes, lettuce, cauliflower and sweet peppers are just some of the items that have escalated in price.
Data from the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) indicates that tomatoes are currently $37.20 per lb, cucumbers are $47.20 per lb, watermelon is $44.20 per lb and sweet peppers are now $46.20 per lb.
Customers have also complained that these prices are further marked up at grocery stores.
Why have prices gone up?
The Sunday Express met with farmers to get answers on Friday.
Issues such as seedling shortages, flooding and poor access roads were at the top of their very long list.
Pundit Maharaj said, “There is a shortage of seedlings and that is because there is a shortage of seeds. The (Agriculture) Minister needs to intervene so that we can source other supplies of seeds because we can’t plant what we don’t have.
“We also have a problem with perennial flooding. These are the reasons why we have no crops under cultivation.”
Sookraj Popalie, who said he has been farming for 45 years, explained that the pump and flood gate located in the Aranjuez South area where dozens of farmers work daily are not functional and have not been for some time.
As a result, when there is heavy rainfall, the water isn’t pumped out, so the farming lands remain saturated for months, he said.
Some farmers also complained that though there are Government workers at the pump daily, they don’t do anything.
They added that theft also occurs where the battery on the pump is often stolen.
The farmers are pleading with the Ministry of Works and Transport to fix the roads leading to their farms as they said they are almost impassable.
Several farmers took the Sunday Express South of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway to see first hand the conditions of the roads.
The Sunday Express observed the unpaved road leading to the farm was in a dilapidated state to the point where light vehicles are not able to access the road.
Here, floodwaters also covered acres of land, preventing farmers from cultivating crops.
Popalie estimated it to be several hundred acres of land currently flooded.
Pundit Maharaj said approximately two-thirds of the area is currently under water.
Popalie’s son Azir Hosein, also a farmer, estimated that farmers have lost tens of thousands of dollars in crops because of the flooding.
They all acknowledged that the rainy season was inevitable but called on Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to step in and provide assistance to pump out the water and fix the roads. The main areas of concern include the Aranjuez dam to the Aranjuez River Bridge on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.
Pundit Maharaj added, “Rain is an act of God. But flooding is an act of neglect.”
How to fix prices
The farmers said it was important for consumers to know that they were not purposely trying to raise prices on the population.
Rather, they were at the mercy of importers who have also been raising their prices.
Further to this, as of December, some farmers said prices of chemicals and salt used as fertiliser would see a 70 per cent increase, thus adding further to their expenses.
Maharaj said, “Farmers are not salary markers. They have no fixed income but they do have fixed expenditure.”
The farmers also said they face issues such as praedial larceny, rent (because most of them do not legally own the lands they work), and WASA bills.
As a solution, Pundit Maharaj said, “Farmers need roads, access to water and access to a market and of course, seedlings and fertiliser...It’s not a simple matter of, ‘well the price went up’. The prices don’t go up magically. The price is driven by market forces, and these are what affects market forces.”
He added: “So, if they could fix the gate and stop flooding, prices come down. If they fix the road and give us better vending facilities, the prices come down. If they can organise fixed prices for us, where we can make at least a living, prices will come down. So, once it is governed by free market, it will do this up and down all the time.”