Fascinators again

ELATED.
That was the word from Uptown Fascinators arranger Ojay Richards yesterday afternoon, as his orchestra boarded the boat back to Tobago with the National Panorama Small Conventional Steel Orchestra trophy in hand.
The Plymouth Road, Scarborough, band retained the title and $400,000 first prize they first won in 2020, with a rousing rendition of Colin Lucas’ timeless soca classic “Dollar (Wine)”. The winning performance scored them a table-topping 281 points, on Saturday night, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
T&T Defence Force, led by the prolific Duvone Stewart, finished second with 278 points with a theatrical presentation of Johnny Douglas’ “Raising Dust”.
New East Side Dimension, led by arranger Kersh Ramsey, and St Margaret’s Superstars, led by Sheldon Peters, finished joint third with 275 points playing Sugar Aloes’ (Michael Osuna) “I Love Being Me” and Machel Montano’s “Too Young to Soca”, respectively. Richards, Stewart and Ramsey are all Tobago-born.
“The band is elated right now. We still coming to terms with the win. It was a very stiff competition, it was tight. It was just about who executed better on the night and I believe we did that,” Richards told the Express via phone yesterday.
The competition was intense on finals night. Uptown Fascinators threw down the gauntlet with a get-up-and-dance performance of “Dollar” that saw Richards demonstrate the dance for a “tourist” in front of the band, much to the howling delight of a large, boisterous Grand Stand crowd.
New East Side Dimension was the first band to match Fascinators’ intensity with Aloes’ “Please-don’t-take-me-for-Baron” sing-along anthem.
Intriguingly, Ramsey “brokered a truce” between the two veteran calypso rivals at the start of the performance.
Baron and Aloes embraced and waved to the cheering crowd before dancing off stage to Dimension’s opening notes. It looked a sure one-two finish for the young arrangers before Stewart brought his militantly dressed band on stage to return musical fire.
Stewart, dressed in a white Dishdasha with a red and white chequered ghutra atop his head, signalled his camo-wearing pannists into the opening notes of Douglas’ “Raising Dust”.
Army’s stickwork was precise and their runs pore-raising. They drew wild cheers from the audience when they stamped clouds of dust under their boots. And several jaws had to be picked up off the floor when they climaxed the performance with Lucas’ “Dollar” chorus line paired with a few animated hip thrusts, in an obvious dig at Fascinators.
Earlier, St Margaret’s got the crowd off their chairs when soca star Machel Montano made a surprise appearance on stage during their performance. Montano and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young both waved flags for the Belmont band.
Future of pan
Future of pan in good hands
Stewart, who finished second to Richards at the last edition of the competition in 2020 before Covid-19 restrictions went into effect, said he was impressed by the young arrangers in the competition and singled out Richards, 31, Ramsey, 27, and Peters as “future greats”.
All three musicians are graduates of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) music programme.
“I will endorse that the future of the next generation is in good hands. They are propelling to become great in their respective ways. It all started with the early days when icons like Ray Holman, Anthony Williams and Len “Boogsie” Sharpe and others planted seeds to see the instrument and the people behind the instrument move in the right directions,” Stewart said during a phone call with the Express yesterday.
Richards said while beating Stewart was not his focus, he admits the achievement has left him with “a good feeling”.
“I wasn’t really focused on beating Duvone, but more focused on getting that second title. I just feel great about putting down music. I just let the music speak for itself,” Richards said.
Ramsey, meanwhile, said seeing his players and supporters happy made the weeks of rehearsals worth the effort.
“The feeling is overwhelming. Seeing the players and supporters and people in the stands happy is just wow. It’s like a dream coming true. I must thank Duvone because it’s he who recommended me for the band, he always shows us love and support and gives encouragement to us young arrangers,” Ramsey said.
Shockingly, Genesis Pan Groove raised a few eyebrows when they brought a hearse and coffin on stage during a tribute performance of Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) “Bun Dem”.
The theatrical depiction did not have the impact arranger David Yundi hoped as the judges were seen averting their eyes from the morbid display. Genesis finished down the field in 13th position with 256 points.
The top three will have little time for celebration as they now turn their attention to the medium and large band semi-finals set for February 5. Richards and Ramsey will lead Carib Dixieland and Katzenjammers into battle, respectively, in the medium category before uniting forces to do battle with the big boys with Excellent Stores Silver Stars in the large band category.
Stewart, meanwhile, will be focusing all his energy on leading the formidable Renegades into the large band semis.
“The success of these young guys lights a different kind of fire in me. They took what I did (theatrics and fanfare) to a next level and now it’s up to me to dig deep and go where no man has gone before,” Stewart concluded.
(box)
National Panorama Small Conventional Steel Orchestra results
1st - Uptown Fascinators [Ojay Richards] – “Dollar” – 281 points.
2nd - T&T Defence Force [Duvone Stewart] – “Raising Dust” – 278 points.
3rd - New East Side Dimension [Kersh Ramsey] – “I Love Being Me” – 275 points.
- St Margaret’s Superstars [Sheldon Peters] – “Too Young to Soca” – 275 points.
5th - Fascinators Pan Symphony [Amrit Samaroo] – “Long Time” – 270 points.
6th – Highlanders – “A Better Tomorrow” [Kareem Brown] – 267 points.
7th – Arima Golden Symphony [Terrance “BJ” Marcelle] – “This Melody Sweet” – 266 points.
8th – Roadblock [Dejean Cain] – “Dear Promoter” – 265 points.
9th – Southern Stars Steel Orchestra [Len “Boogsie” Sharpe] – “Out and Bad” – 261 points.
- Tobago Pan-Thers [Micheal Toby] – “Get Up and Dance” – 261 points.
11th – Fusion Steel [Darre Sheppard] – “By Any Means] – 259 points.
12th – Alpha Pan Pioneers [Keishaun Justin Julien & Marina Marfan] – “Cheers to Life” – 258 points.
13th – Genesis Pan Groove [David Yundi] – “Bun Dem” – 256 points.
14th - Crown Cordaans [Koreece Graham] – “Mash Up” – 255 points.
15th - Panosonic Connection [Verryl Charleau & Marclon Byron] – “Calling Meh” – 252 points.
16th - Westside Symphony [Mickiel Gabriel] – “Calypso Music” - 250 points.