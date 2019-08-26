A man was killed in a car crash shortly after he was seen speeding past vehicles in the highway in Arima on Sunday.
Jamal Jerome Solomon suffered massive head injuries and died at the scene, police said.
A passenger in Solomon’s vehicle, Richard Ramoutar, 29, of Curepe, suffered spinal injuries and a fractured neck.
Witnesses told police said around 10.20 p.m. Solomon driving a Nissan Almera was speeding as he headed west along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
In the vicinity of the traffic light intersection at Demerara Road, Solomon lost control and hit a median then the rear of a Toyoto Cressida, police said.
Officers of the Highway patrol and Arima police and fire officers responded.
Paramedics were unable to revive Solomon and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Ramoutar was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he is warded in serious condition.
And in an unrelated incident, a 63 year old man died at hospital after he was knocked down in Penal early Sunday.
Pooran Ragoonath died at the San Fernando General Hospital hours later.
A police report said that Ragoonath was walking in the vicinity of the Penal Rock Road in the vicinity of the Penal Hindu School.
The driver of a vehicle, a 52 year old man of Penal, told police that around 12.40 a.m. he was driving his Nissan B13 along Penal Rock Road when he observed a man walking towards the vehicle.
The driver said that he pulled to the right to avoid a collision but his left wing mirror made contact with him.
Cpl Chin Shue and PC Ramsamooj responded and interviewed the driver.
Police said they observed damages to the left wing mirror and lower left of the front windscreen.
An ambulance took Ragoonath to hospital where he died.
Cpl Chin Shue is continuing investigations.
The two incidents took the total number of road fatalities to 82 for the year.