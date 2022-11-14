FATAL BLOWS

Sandra Gopee-Despot

SAVAGELY BEATEN: Sandra

Gopee-Despot

A Point Fortin businesswoman was tied up, beaten to death and covered with a white sheet inside her home on Saturday.

The death of 56-year-old Sandra Gopee-Despot has outraged residents of Hollywood Junction, Fanny Village, who described the woman as hard-working, kind and helpful.

Police said Gopee-Despot, who owned a commercial building, was last seen alive by her companion Patterson Floyd around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday. He returned later that evening to find her lying on the living room floor, hands tied and her head bashed in.

Floyd, who had shared a close relationship with Gopee-Despot, said he was baffled by the brutal attack.

“I don’t want to believe that someone would come in here and beat her so savagely,” he said in an interview yesterday.

Investigators say Gopee-Despot was involved in a legal battle regarding property. It is uncertain, however, whether her death was linked to the court matters.

Floyd said: “We don’t live together but I come and visit her almost every day. I came on Friday and we watched wrestling and I stayed the night. I left around 6.30 a.m. to go to work and she was good. There were no signs of concern and she was in good spirits.”

Floyd, who works as a chef, said he returned to Gopee-Despot’s home around 6.30 p.m. on Saturday.

“There are three gates and two were closed, one was opened. I saw she had washed clothes because clothes were hanging in the garage. I called out to her but there was no response and I went inside looking for her. I went into the living room and things were out of place. Then I saw her lying on the ground, a white sheet that she had on the couch was over her face and it had blood. A table she had in the living room had fallen over her,” he recalled.

Floyd said he contacted the Point Fortin police and waited for the officers to arrive.

Her niece, Natalie Fields, said her aunt was working on repairing her home and taking care of her body. “She was having some stomach pains and we discussed it and she was going to the doctor to find out what was happening,” she said.

Fields said her aunt was well loved and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Police said the woman’s hands were bound with a plastic tie strap to the front of her body. She was savagely beaten on the head and face, police said. Her attacker then used a white sheet to cover her body. The sheet was soaked in her blood by the time officers arrived.

Two cellphones, an orange T-shirt and khaki-coloured pants found near the body were seized by police.

Police said one of the bedrooms was ransacked.

The killing took the murder toll for the year to date to 529.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

For our fallen heroes

For our fallen heroes

Poised and proud, President Paula-Mae Weekes stepped forward and placed a wreath beneath the Cenotaph of the fallen soldier at Memorial Park, Port of Spain, yesterday.

The President led the National Day of Remembrance 2022 in honour of all who served and in memory of those who fell in World Wars I (1914-1918) and II (1939-1945).

Before Weekes, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, followed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, had also laid wreaths.

Remembrance Day (Armistice Day) is usually observed on November 11 to mark the end of hostilities in World War I, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

2 gunmen stalk and rob women

2 gunmen stalk and rob women

Police believe a Santa Flora family was followed by armed bandits who forced their vehicle to stop and robbed them of cash yesterday.

The 53-year-old woman, her 20-year-old daughter and eight-year-old granddaughter were then ordered out of the vehicle as the men escaped in their black Mitsubishi.

The incident occurred as the family was driving home at around 1.50 a.m.

Police said the grandmother, a businesswoman, was driving the car along St Cline Field Road, Santa Flora, when a white Nissan Tiida pulled in front of her, causing her to stop the vehicle.

Flood tragedy

FOUR months ago, a Claxton Bay family posted a video to social media showing rising flood waters outside their home and called on the authorities to clear a nearby watercourse.

They did this as walking along the flooded roadway had become dangerous, the family said.

But no help came. And what the family had feared happened at nightfall on Saturday when grandfather Ramnath Minwah slipped and fell into the flood-swollen river.

His body was retrieved by a team of relatives, villagers and Fire Service officers around 7 p.m.

Trinis die in fiery Las Vegas crash

Trinis die in fiery Las Vegas crash

Trinidadian Nadine Ramnarine had saved up enough money to buy a ticket to the United States, where she would spend time with her aunt and cousins.

Ramnarine, a 38-year-old janitor, arrived in Nevada, Las Vegas, last week Friday.

In less than 24 hours, the mother of three was killed in a head-on collision which also claimed the lives of her Trinidad-born aunt, 50-year-old Carlma Subero-Hardin, and two cousins–Dorietta Hardin, 17, and Ocean Hardin, 14.

Ramnarine lived with her family in Tabaquite.

FATAL BLOWS

FATAL BLOWS

A Point Fortin businesswoman was tied up, beaten to death and covered with a white sheet inside her home on Saturday.

The death of 56-year-old Sandra Gopee-Despot has outraged residents of Hollywood Junction, Fanny Village, who described the woman as hard-working, kind and helpful.

Police said Gopee-Despot, who owned a commercial building, was last seen alive by her companion Patterson Floyd around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday. He returned later that evening to find her lying on the living room floor, hands tied and her head bashed in.

Floyd, who had shared a close relationship with Gopee-Despot, said he was baffled by the brutal attack.

Recommended for you