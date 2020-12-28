SOME of the Venezuelan migrants who drowned on December 6, as they embarked on an illegal journey to Trinidad and Tobago, were coming “to work in previously arranged positions”, a communique done by the Venezuelan government stated.
The document said the ship, identified as My Memory, was wrecked in the Gulf of Paria. On the boat were a group of people who were going to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to spend the Christmas holidays with their families and others were going to work in previously arranged positions, the document said.
It said “the main cause of the wreck was the overloading of the fibreglass rock-type boat, which having a capacity for eight people and a maximum weight of two tonnes, carried 41 persons and a weight of four tonnes.” The communique added that there were no life jackets or the necessary safety equipment for navigation to work in Trinidad and Tobago. It said furthermore the prevailing bad weather in the area at the time of the accident, influencing the north-westerly trade winds, led to a surge of two to three metres.
“It is important to note that the vessel left an illegal place and covertly at night, with the intention of evading the maritime controls established by the security agencies of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” the communique stated.
The communique said the government rejected “the political manipulation of extremist sectors”, who have sought to use the image and memory of the deceased, in their attempt to affect the stability of the country and the relations between the governments of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.
It said in order to guarantee the due protection of the Venezuelan people, the Venezuelan government has provided greater controls and security devices to prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy.
It said comprehensive social support to the affected families would be provided to assist them in dealing with this loss and would encompass the communities where these persons (who drowned) lived.