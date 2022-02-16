Fatal shooting at sea: lawyer wants client freed

Attorney for a Trinidadian national detained since the shooting death of the one-year-old Venezuelan boy has written the head of the Coast Guard requesting that her client be released.
Attorney Petronilla Basdeo sent a pre-action protocol letter yesterday to the Commander of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Captain Don Polo, calling for her Moruga client to be released by 6 p.m. yesterday or the matter would be taken before the court.
She said her client was arrested on February 6 off this country’s southern coast. A letter was previously sent to the Police Service stating that he had not been charged and his detention was unlawful, having regard to the date of his arrest. That letter called for him to either be charged or released by 6 p.m. on February 11.
In a response from the TTPS’s legal office, the attorney was told that her client was under quarantine at the Heliport Facility in Chaguaramas and the quarantine order is due to expire on February 20. It was also stated that he was held in relation to a shooting incident in the Southern Division and the next stage of the investigation was to conduct an interview with him.
Following questions from the attorney about the PCR test administered to her client, she were told he had tested negative for Covid-19 and an interview was scheduled for Monday.
In speaking with the officers at the Heliport on that day, the attorney was told that her client was not a suspect and was not held in connection for any offence but was required to assist the police in their investigation surrounding the death of a one year old citizen of Venezuela.
During the interview he began to feel discomfort and the interview was ended. He told attorney Basdeo that he was traumatised and willing to assist the officers at a later date. The attorney, in an e-mail, again called for her client’s release but was told by the TTPS that he was not under arrest and may be needed to assist in the on-going investigations into a shooting incident.
State quarantine
It was also stated that he was under State quarantine and the necessary arrangements should be made with relevant authorities in whose custody he is in to negotiate his release or discharge.
Basdeo’s pre-action protocol letter stated it is illegal and unconstitutional to detain her client for questioning.
The letter added that 35 of the 39 migrants arrested with her client were returned to Venezuela last Friday.
“They also had their quarantine orders terminated and were swiftly returned to their homeland at the State’s expense … There are absolutely no reasons for his continue detention at the heliport and there is nothing that prevents him from being quarantined at his home, if the need arises,” the letter added.
Certificate of
emergency
The letter further stated that should he not be released by 6 p.m. yesterday the attorney had instructions to seek leave to issue a writ of habeas corpus and certificate of emergency directing Polo to show cause why her client should not be released.
The attorney also wrote the administrative officer at the Ministry of Health, Gersham Weekes, concerning her client’s quarantine order.
Queries were made as to whether the quarantine order was issued at the hands of the chief medical officer, whether it was a requirement of the order that her client remain at the Coast Guard heliport facility in Chaguaramas and whether the order prohibits him from quarantining his home.
Attorney and Genevieve Thompson and Amy Haripaul are instructing Basdeo in the matter.