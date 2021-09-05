FATAL TRIP

Mother of one, Anneicia “Smallie” Lewis, 37, lived in Bagatelle all her life and was used to visiting the waterfall near her home.
Lewis was reported missing on Friday evening during a trip to the falls, but yesterday morning around 6.30 a.m. her body was found near the moorings at Trinidad and Tobago Yacht Club (TTYC) in Carenage, which is approximately two kilometres from the mouth of the Diego Martin River.
The Express visited her relatives yesterday at her Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin, home where her mother, sister, 12-year-old daughter and others had gathered.
Her sister Crystal Cherrie related what she was told about what happened.
She said Lewis and one of her friends left their homes to visit the falls around 1.30 p.m.
“It was the both of them alone. No hiking with other people. They just went to go to the falls which is something they did nearly every day,” she said.
“As a rule they go up there. They breeze their heads (cool off), sit down and enjoy the noise of the water gushing off the mountains,” she said.
She explained there were two ponds in that area, one that was a shallow waist-deep while the other was over six feet deep.
“She would not go to the deep pond. She don’t play with water,” said Cherrie.
She said to get to the falls one needed to cross the shallow pond to get there.
“Everyone in the village is used to going there and there were other neighbours up there who had seen her. The rain began falling and with the rain falling the guys up there said they were leaving due to the fact that one had to cross the shallow pond before the river came down,” she said.
She said both her sister and friend decided to leave as well.
“So the guys and everyone who were there left before Lewis and her friend because they didn’t go as a group but separately,” she said.
‘Smallie, where are you?”
Cherrie said as the large group left they crossed the river with a heavier than usual flow.
She said the friend told her that she was in front of her sister as they were leaving.
“She told she kept asking ‘Smallie, where are you’ and my sister replied, ‘I’m coming, I’m coming’ and she may have said it a little aggressively,” said Cherrie.
“Her friend said she ended up crossing the river and by the time she reach from point A to point B on the other side of the river when she looked back she did not see Smallie,” said Cherrie.
“That is what she told everyone,” she added.
She said the friend then returned to the neighbourhood where she reported Lewis’ disappearance.
She said before contacting the police her friend along with 20 other men from the area went back into the forest to look for her, but when she could not be found they reported her disappearance to the West End Police Station.
Police and personnel from the Search and Rescue Division of the Fire Service began their search on Friday evening into Saturday prior to her body being found yesterday.
Cherrie said her sister was opinionated and “the life of the party”.
Asked what would she miss about her sister she leaned back and laughed.
“What would I miss about her. Boy! She will cuss you black is white. She didn’t care what she say, who she said it to, when she say it, how she say it so long as she said it,” she said.
“When she got sober the next morning she would apologise to some people, but not me. I never got an apology but that’s my sister and I loved her and I will miss her,” she said.
“One of her things was ‘woi’,” she said, adding, “anyone who hailed her out she would answer back ‘woi’ and that was the last thing I said to her.”