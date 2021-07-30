I UNDERSTAND that the world has reached out to us and we are absolutely glad for the support,” Troy Burke, father of the three children who died in a fire on Monday in Maraval, said yesterday.
He spoke with the Express in the car park of the Forensic Sciences Centre in Federation Park.
Nursing a burn wound on his right forearm, he said he was awaiting post-mortem results on the bodies of his children.
Burke was at the centre with Jenille Rodriguez, mother of the three children. She however had no comment.
The Fire Service said up to yesterday they had not yet determined what caused the fire, which started around 7.30 a.m. on Monday at the Rookery Nook house and quickly spread, trapping Ezekiel Burke, 17, and his two sisters, Faith Burke, six, and Kayden Burke, three.
Two other siblings, Janiceia, 15, and Kiseane, 13, were rescued.
Police said the bodies of the three had been brought to the centre on Wednesday, but due to current Covid-19 protocols, they were tested for the virus and the results came back positive.
The bodies were then examined, but up to last night the autopsy results were not yet known.
A townhouse for the
Burke family
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox meanwhile confirmed to the Express yesterday that she had spoken with Rodriguez, who accepted an “emergency-use” townhouse at Vieux Fort in St James.
“I spoke to Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles and they were actually on stand-by and they were ready with a home. It is a townhouse. It is brand new and there is not much people there, and it will be cleaned and made available for them because the two children need somewhere to be comfortable,” said Cox.
“I met with her on Wednesday and she was so happy we met and she thanked me profusely,” she said.
Cox added: “We were able to talk about the children and we asked her how can we help in Social Development. There has since been a great outpouring from people and some business people as well who heard that I met with her, and they said if they needed anything else to let them know as they are willing to help.”
“This is the Trinidad and Tobago I know,” she added.
She said the ministry offered the Burke family a grant for clothing, but she was told by Rodriguez that they may not need it as so many people had already come forward with donations.
Cox said: “I told her if there are any gaps to be filled, let us know. Let us know how we can help.”