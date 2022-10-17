Father of two stabbed to death Cops hunt for woman

Shelly Ann Mungal

WIFE was at his side: Shelly Ann Mungal, wife of murder victim Randy Joseph, speaks to the Express yesterday. Relatives said a woman and three men attacked Joseph in the living room of his home at Lightbourne Village, Gasparillo, on Saturday night. Joseph, a father of two, was stabbed in the chest in the presence of his wife and children. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Father of two Randy Joseph was stabbed in the chest, in front of his children, by a woman who walked into his home with a knife on Saturday night.

Joseph, a 29-year-old construction worker, ran to the back of his family’s home at Housa Trace, Lightbourne Village, Gasparillo, where he collapsed and died at around 7 p.m.

The suspect, a woman in her 50s, walked out of the house and escaped in a vehicle.

Police believe the fatal stabbing stemmed from a two-month-long feud between two families in the village.

Joseph’s wife, Shelly Ann Mungal, who was at her husband’s side when he was attacked, said the female suspect was accompanied by three men carrying cutlasses.

Mungal said: “We were sitting in the gallery. My parents had just come back home from selling in the market, my brother was there and the children. We saw the woman walk past the house and then came back with a long knife. She came inside the house, three men were with her, and she started stabbing my husband. My brother and father tried to help my husband but the men with the cutlass were fighting them off.”

Mungal said her husband ran through the house and into the backyard where he fell.

“My brother went to look for him. It was dark and he lighted a cigarette lighter and was looking. He saw the blood and then my husband...he was bleeding out,” she said.

Mungal said her husband died before the paramedics arrived.

His last words were “I gone”, the wife said.

Earlier in the day, Joseph was involved in an argument with the suspect, her male companion and her son, relatives said.

The Express was told that there was a fight and Joseph threw a stone at the woman’s house, breaking a window.

Mungal said the suspect’s 25-year-old son allegedly set fire to her brother’s (Mungal) one-room house located on the family’s property.

Her brother, Adrian Mungal, said: “I was up the road when I saw smoke coming from the back. That was after the fight with the people and my brother-in-law. My house is at the back of my parents’ house. When I came I saw my house burnt down to the ground. I lost everything. Then we were sitting in the gallery and the woman come in and stab my brother-in-law.”

The 33-year-old said he attempted to fight off the woman but was beaten by the three men who had accompanied her.

“I realise that they would chop me too so I just took the children and ran to the back,” he said.

Joseph’s mother, Savita Pooran, said she was devastated by her son’s death. The last time she saw her son alive was last week Saturday when he had a meal at her house.

“He was a nice child. We want justice for this senseless murder,” she said.

Neighbours said the female suspect moved into a rented apartment in the village four years ago, along with her son, her companion and another man.

“A few months ago there was an argument between Joseph’s brother and the woman’s son over a woman. Joseph parted the fight and then the arguing never stopped. That is what caused all of this that ended in his death,” a villager said.

Police said a man walked into Gasparillo Police Station yesterday morning and surrendered in connection with Joseph’s death. He was interviewed by police last evening and a search is on for the female suspect.

