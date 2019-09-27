Fatima, Couva East pupils head to India cricket camp

Arun Kumar Sahu

Adrian Mahase, Kiara Ruben and Katrina Ruben are all smiles as they pose with India High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu at a press conference at Hilton Trinidad. The young cricketers will be attending a cricket coaching camp in India next month. -Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Three pupils are on their way to India to be part of a cricket coaching club. Fatima College pupil Adrian Mahase, 13, and Couva East Secondary School sisters Kiara and Katrina Ruben are headed to a cricket coaching club in Bengaluru (Bangalore), India, from October 1 to 30.

Bangalore is the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka. On the eve of their departure, newly installed Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu has challenged the pupils to surpass the accomplishments of cricket legend Brian Lara.

