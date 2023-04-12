Fear in Valsayn

Terrorised by criminals and bandits who have invaded their homes, residents of Valsayn have submitted a petition and letters to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation appealing for permission to lock down their neighbourhood and implement a guarded barrier system.
The barriers have already been installed at the entrance to Realspring, South Valsayn, with another barrier at Aruac Road.
But security cannot prevent anyone from entering the community although they say they are in a better position to monitor anyone who traverses the area. In a phone interview with the Express yesterday, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson said a legal team is reviewing the submitted requests.
The Express understands that both residents of Valsayn North and Realspring in South Valsayn wrote to the corporation seeking permission to install barriers, gates and hire private security firms to monitor access points and conduct private patrols.
Said Robinson: “As a citizen of this country I understand their concerns as it relates to crime and my legal department is reviewing the way forward on it. I am not deaf and dumb the concerns of crime and criminality. It’s just to find the right way to treat with it because by the same token we don’t want everybody moving to block their street but in me the community has an ally.”
He said there was no precedent at the corporation for granting such approvals so they needed to determine the best way forward to serve the interest of all stakeholders.
President of the Realspring Valsayn Association (RNA) Dr Varma Deyalsingh told the Express by phone that a person just had to look at the newspapers and see that citizens are traumatised, those who are victims of crime and those who are living in fear of becoming targets.
Deyalsingh, an Independent senator, commended the police for their work but acknowledged that Government and law enforcement cannot be at every street corner and a community effort was required to fight criminals.
“The time has come for us to assist in protecting our own lives and property. Our community can assist in taking more control. Community empowerment acting in unison with the regional corporation and the (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) can act as one factor that can provide another blanket of security. For over 15 years, residents have been silent victims of senseless crime, much like other parts of the country,” he said.
Deyalsingh said Valsayn has recorded an upsurge in crime and the community has been preyed upon continuously, with innocent people being robbed and attacked, even in daylight.
He recalled that in January there were several home invasions.
Deyalsingh said there was an incident at 5 p.m. where an SUV pulled into a resident’s garage and six masked men exited the vehicle and invaded the home.
He said a grandmother, daughter and grandson who were in the living room were forced into different rooms and tied up.
The criminals demanded valuables and access to a safe, he said.
The 50-year-old daughter was beaten and choked with an electrical cable. He said the criminals left the victims tied up, bloodied and bruised and stole valuables and the family’s vehicle.
Deyalsingh said people are forced to be prisoners in their homes, the elderly are terrified to venture outside to even collect mail or feed their dogs and tend to their gardens.
Children also have to stay indoors.
Deyalsingh said in Valsayn the roads are used as a thoroughfare with drivers speeding through and criminals waiting to ambush residents entering or exiting their homes.
“Realspring residents have been living on the edge in fear for their lives while wondering if any day will be their turn to be violated and tortured,” he said.
Home invasions
during daytime, too
President of the North Valsayn Association Neil Gosine confirmed to the Express that he wrote to the corporation seeking permission for the installation of manned barriers as well as the installation of cameras.
He said there has been an uptick in home invasions.
A doctor’s house was recently invaded by criminals and she was robbed of valuables, he recalled, noting that a 12-foot wall did not deter the bandits.
“Crime continues to be a major issue, the problem is these criminals are seeing that there is easy access into Valsayn North and alarmingly many home invasions are also happening during the daytime,” he said.
Gosine said no one has been apprehended in connection with the robberies and home invasions and residents are living in fear.
The Express also spoke to a victim of a home invasion in Valsayn.
The woman who lives on a property with her two elderly parents, who are in their 90s, said on February 9 at around 5.30 p.m. two men jumped her wall. As she looked out to see what was happening, one of the men appeared in front of her and pointed a gun to her head.
The bandit forced her into the house.
The other man grabbed her mother and took them into the house where they demanded cash and gold jewellery.
The woman said as they searched the house, one criminal was on his cellphone on speaker talking to another accomplice who was parked outside in their getaway vehicle, urging them to hurry.
Her father was doing work outside and he kept calling out to her but she could not answer as there was a gun to her head, the woman said.
She said the men went outside and she locked the door.
But they went after her father who was in a back storeroom.
“My father is the reason my mother and I are alive today because he was a real hero that day, he found a case of empty beer bottles and started to pelt them with bottles like rain and they fled,” she said.
The ordeal lasted about ten minutes.
“The scary thing is the casualness in which they jumped the gate and acted like they were entitled to walk in here and take what they want. I would say to people have a plan in your head, we were caught napping but we are wide awake right now. Every household has a plan and I would recommend everyone in this country before you go to bed, spend five minutes thinking about what you would do if criminals enter your house,” she said.
Another resident who lives with his 72-year-old father, his wife and 16-month-old daughter said on February 25 at around 11.08 a.m. his father left the house in his vehicle and his wife and baby were in another vehicle which the wife was driving out of the garage.
He said when his father exited and his wife re-entered the driveway, a black Nissan Tiida drove in behind her and five men with guns jumped out.
His wife started honking the car horn and alerted the neighbours.
When the husband came out, three of the men forced him into the house and demanded money.
He said he told them to take whatever they wanted but there were no large quantity money in the home.
“I just wanted them to leave because I did not know what was going on with my wife and baby outside. Eventually one pushed me down on the ground and kept demanding the money. He extended his arm out and I thought he was going to fire,” he said.
He said his wife put the car in reverse and the driver of the Tiida saw that and reversed the criminals’ car into the road and his wife was able to get out.
The man said his wife saved them that day with her action and by raising an alarm.
He said the black Tiida sped off and later crashed near Aranjuez.