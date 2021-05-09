Fearless nursing students want to graduate

Problem
Final year nursing students at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) in San Fernando say they are being denied their right to graduate and progress by the school’s administration.
According to a student representative who contacted the Express last weekend, approximately 30 students in multiple batches at the college were withdrawn from ward duties by the school last week.
Many of these, she said, are final year students who have already completed the theory component of their studies.
Standing between these students and the completion of their studies are a number of practical hours spent at various institutions.
However, the school’s decision to halt these duties has impeded the students’ academic progress.
“There are students like me who have completed the theory part of their degree (these are all courses) and have only the practical component (which is being out in the clinical setting) and who are absolutely fed up with COSTAATT and the way management is handling the situation at hand,” she said.
Following a Covid-19 news conference last week when several restrictive measures were put in place by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, the student said school administration sent out an e-mail that asked students to withdraw from their duties.
A similar instruction, she said, was sent in March 2020 after the first Covid-19 case was announced in Trinidad and Tobago.
For the majority of last year, she said, students who were awaiting instruction on their practical components were told that they would again be allowed into the field. However, many of them were only called back out to their duties in April 2021. Fearing that this will again occur and prevent many others from graduating, she said they have grown exhausted by the decisions made.
“We are more than willing to be out in the clinical settings gaining skilled experience and attaining the hours to become registered nurses. Most students find it a bit ridiculous that the heads of the institution decided to take us off the wards, especially after making us sign a waiver exempting the institution in the event that a student contracted Covid.
“It has students out there working who haven’t gotten a stipend. There are a number of students who are being prevented from completing level two. For each level exam you have a certain number of hours to make.
The last thing we heard was that they cancelled exams for students who have finished their courses and are just out there trying to make hours to complete the exam and get out of COSTAATT,” she said.
The student said many attempts have been made to address the matter with school representatives. However, none have so far been successful.
At other campuses, she said, students have been able to graduate successfully, while those at the South Campus have been held back.
“They are not advocating for their students...I don’t know what the issue is between South Campus and other campuses. I know students who transferred from South to go to other campuses and graduated. We tried to set a meeting with the principal and that didn’t go through, we tried with coordinators and supervisors and nothing. We are even considering legal action but we don’t know what to do,” she said.
The Express attempted to contact COSTAATT for a response via email. The following was asked:
“We have been contacted by final year nursing students stationed at the COSTAATT South Campus who say they are being hindered from graduating and progressing professionally by a decision made to remove students from their ward duties.
“The Express was told that many of these students have finished their theory courses for their respective programmes and are attempting to complete the practical component in order to graduate.
However, the school’s decision to alter their duties has seriously affected this.
“Does the school have a response to the concerns of students?
“Why was this decision taken?
“Will any amendments be made to this decision?”
The Express also attempted to contact the South Campus via telephone but no response was received.
Problem Solved
After more than two years of desperation, bureaucratic delays and one misplaced application, a special needs child in St Augustine has received his first disability grant.
“I am so grateful, it took us this long and through so many paths just to get help for my son and we are so grateful,” the child’s mother told the Express on Friday.
In March, the Express highlighted the story of two St Augustine parents who for years attempted unsuccessfully to be acknowledged by the Ministry of Social Development in receiving aid for their severely-autistic son.
The family, who asked not to be identified, told the Express that the pandemic had worsened an already tight economic situation and made it difficult to access items necessary for the care of their son.
“We were desperate because financially it had become difficult for us. As a mother with a child in this condition, I am not able to work. I have to take care of him at all times. My husband is the sole breadwinner and while we are able to provide for ourselves, sometimes it really just is not enough.
“For example, because of his condition, he has to wear diapers. He is growing, he is not as small as a child so he has to wear a different size. Every month that costs around $600-$800. Then you have additional costs like therapy that can go for as much as $400 a session, which we had to stop attending because we couldn’t afford it.
“I just want help for the child. We tried to do everything right. If a child is autistic, a mother has to prioritise your son. I don’t need money for myself, my husband is the sole breadwinner. Things are financially rough because with a child with special needs there are things we need help to purchase.
I really don’t want to eat or drink off the Government’s money, that is not what I want. I really am just desperate to help my child,” said the child’s mother.
Desperate for aid, the family applied for assistance through the Ministry of Social Development’s Disability Assistance Grant in 2019.
In the following months, they said they were asked to complete a variety of tasks by the Ministry’s Tunapuna office. Despite completing these tasks, they said, the grant was never approved and the child was never visited.
In 2021, they again visited the office in search of answers, where they were told by a resident social worker that the application had been misplaced.
“They told us to go for a CIS letter and we went to Immigration who then asked us why we wanted this letter. We went into the office one million times and this officer sent us to so many places, sent us in circles.
When we did get the letter in December 2020, they told us they were coming to visit my son. They never came. They were supposed to come to visit the child but no visit. When we went back in 2021, the worker there told us the application was lost,” said the child’s mother.
When the Express initially reported on the family’s situation on March 15, the Ministry contacted the family and promised a quick response. The family was asked to submit a second application and promised a visit from social workers.
By March 22, this visit had yet to occur.
The Express again contacted the Ministry to enquire on the status of its efforts. The Ministry did not respond to the Express but promised a visit to the family, which was done on March 25.
The family was asked to submit a second medical form and was told the processing of the approval would be completed within a two-month period. While frustrated by the process, which the parents said was not clarified, they remained hopeful.
“I am waiting to see how it goes, I am frustrated that we are going through the same bureaucratic maze. However, things seem to be moving,” said the mother. Last week, the Express was informed that the child has received his first grant installment.
A grateful mother told the Express that the timing could not have been more perfect.
“Things had gotten worse because my husband is a restaurant worker and everything shut down...I am so grateful. After two and a half years of trying and trying we finally got through and it is all thanks to the Express. I am so very grateful to you all,” she said.
Do you have a problem in need of resolve? Contact khamarie.rodirguez@
trinidadexpress.com or WhatsApp 313-4141
to share information.