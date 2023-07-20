With concerns rising that more than 100 Venezuelan migrants who were held at a bar in St James on July 9 may be deported this week, attorneys are raising questions on whether due process is being followed.
A total of 196 migrants and asylum seekers were detained at the Apex Bar along the Western Main Road in St James during a joint police operation. About 70 of them have since been released, with the remaining individuals being kept at the Heliport in Chaguaramas.
A group of people, including activist Yesenia Gonzalez, attorney Sofia Figueroa-Leon and attorney Blaine Sobrian, held a news conference yesterday at Keate Street in Port of Spain, where they raised concerns.
Sobrian, who is part of a team that represents five people who were detained in that operation, noted that several letters had been sent to the State requesting meetings with their clients, but these letters had been ignored.
This, he said, was particularly troubling to the attorneys who claimed that, from their information, members of the group may be deported as early as tomorrow. “We have made formal requests to see our clients, but we have not received any responses. This has happened in the past, where migrants have been detained, and attorneys have not been granted opportunities to see them, especially at the heliport, despite them having constitutional rights to access legal counsel. We are also noting that some of the persons detained were in the process of securing their UNHCR cards or Ministry Cards. I make mention of this in the backdrop of an interim application against the Chief Immigration Officer, where five women and children, who had been detained for about 20 months, were ordered to be released under an order of supervision, pending their applications for the UNHCR status or the Minister’s permit. As it currently stands, the position of law, as a result of this case, is that when persons who have made such applications, they ought not to be deported or even detained for any length of time until the determination is made, one way or the other. So, with the information we have, that several persons are in this process, we are of the stance that they ought not to be deported and should even be released,” Sobrian said.
The attorney also questioned the grounds on which the Chaguaramas Heliport was being used once again as a detention centre, despite the fact that it had been temporarily closed during an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against a detainee.
He noted that neither the Police Service nor the State had made any public statements on the outcome of the investigation.
Sobrian also called on the State to allow third-party officials to investigate the status of the Heliport as a detention centre, noting that several of the detainees had complained about the inhumane conditions there.
“To date, we have no reports from third-party officials on if the Heliport, as a holding facility, is up to international protocols and procedures. Yet we continue to be aware of reports of inhumane conditions being held at the facility, made by detainees. We have heard counter-statements from the State officials, but nothing from outside parties who could make similar statements objectively,” Sobrian said.