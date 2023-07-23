‘Fed up of neglect’

THEY share a regional corporation.
But residents between Tunapuna and St Helena have vastly different opinions on the quality of service given to them by the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
Many St Helena residents say they will not vote in the upcoming local government election.
The Sunday Express last week continued its series seeking people’s views on delivery of services ahead of the August 14 election.
While in Tunapuna, many people said they did not have any problems to complain about, neighbouring communities in St Helena and Oropune questioned the corporation’s use of funding and “political perceptions” as to their voting habits.
Most residents and business owners in Tunapuna who spoke with the Sunday Express cited no problems and “nothing to complain about”, with garbage collection and roadside and waterway maintenance mostly up to mark.
Tunapuna was bustling with back-to-school shopping activities, and grateful business owners and staff were busy in book, clothing and general stores.
In areas off the main road, people said they did not have problems with flooding and found their municipal services to be on time.
However, an increase in the number of municipal police was one service a few residents called for, saying there appeared to have been an increase in petty theft and break-ins in homes and businesses. They said increasing the number of municipal police would provide employment, while others called for an expansion of the litter warden system.
Resident Jerome Harris, a retiree, said regional corporations should be expanded under the Government’s proposed reform to create more employment and “keep some youths from crime”.
“If I had a complaint, it would be that there has been no real development at the community level for years,” Harris, 70, said.
“If they are proposing reform and property tax, use that to create more work and more services. Too many people are getting to dump their garbage in the streets and in the drains and so on. They need more litter wardens.”
Harris and many others told the Sunday Express they would have preferred not to be faced with property tax this year, but would pay.
“We have to pay,” Harris said, throwing up his hands. “It is a tough time for people, but let’s see what they have to deliver.”
In Pasea, people said they experienced increased street flooding this year and blamed littering, as well as “bad development” by both private citizens and the corporation.
A businessman who did not want to be named complained about traffic jams during peak hours.
But the general store owner also criticised the corporation for “using shoddy contractors and fly-by-night companies”, which he claimed had done “poor work on pavements and drains” in some areas, contributing to street flooding.
“Stop using these people who don’t know what they are doing,” he said. “If they are taking more taxes from people as well, they need to start giving details of what they mean by ‘local government reform’. What exactly will the corporations be doing differently?”
Taxi-driver Inshan Mohammed, 46, who works different routes along the Eastern Main Road, was more critical, citing “bad roads and more flooding”.
“To me, there is much that the corporations as a whole should be doing,” Mohammed said. “The maintenance is very poor overall with the roads, the street lights, the market and in certain areas where like they just feel hard to go.”
Several taxi-drivers and business owners called for a traffic revival plan for the Eastern Main Road and central town areas in Macoya, El Dorado and Tunapuna.
One man said sales of some home goods and non-essential items have been “slow since Christmas” and called on the Government to initiate more development and employment.
Timely services
On the Tunapuna Main Road, the corporation was praised for its timely collection of garbage, response to emergencies, pest control and community outreach.
One serious complaint however was the increasing numbers of socially displaced people, including young mothers.
Sharon Moses, an employee at a clothing and shoe store, said: “More men and women are coming in asking for help. A lot more people are coming in on a daily basis to ask for help, it is noticeable. A lot of stores are noticing this.”
She said people were asking for work, groceries and financial or other assistance with school supplies.
“We are seeing more people coming in with children asking for help for pampers, milk, food items for children and help with books and uniforms. People are also coming to shoe stores and clothes stores asking for help with footwear for school and things like plain T-shirts for sports.”
Moses was among those suggesting that the corporations and the Government “try to create more employment for people”.
Several business owners in Tunapuna said they were not ready for property tax as business had been slow for this year.
“They could have waited, allowed people to recover from the pandemic and raised prices on everything,” said Ingrid Goodman, who runs a cosmetics and accessories kiosk within a commercial building.
“Prices really went up this year, in terms of rent, transport, goods...it’s very hard for small business owners. I agree that we have to pay property tax, but they could have waited.”
Goodman said she was “struggling to stay afloat” and expected rent on her kiosk to “raise again next year”.
“Remember, some people will have to pay more because of their business, as well as their residence,” she said. “I am waiting, like many people, to see what are the increased services from the corporation with the property tax.”
Problems in St Helena
In St Helena and environs, many people claimed “neglect” and “spite” however, and said they were not receiving the same services from the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
“Look at the drains, drive around,” St Helena Main Road resident Saisnath Maharaj said.
“Some collapsed, some disappeared, some is just grass. Every year, the flooding looks like it will get worse and they will not do the work in the dry season.”
Maharaj said he and most residents he knew were “fed up” as the annual flooding problem impacted crops, livestock and business, as well as homes and “people’s health”.
“It’s stressful, it’s puzzling...why not fix the problem long before?” he said.
A food vendor who wished not to be identified said he believed “political spite” is behind the neglect.
“It is the perception that this is an area that votes for the Opposition (United National Congress),” the man said. “The same problems are here every year.”
He said he has moved locations several times because of “bandits, flood and nasty drains”, and called on the corporation and Ministry of Works and Transport to “clean up the place”.
“There are so many drains that need to be cast and widened, it makes the places so stink when they overflow,” he said.
The man, who is a St Helena resident, said he will pay property tax, but: “I am not happy to do so. I don’t feel I get service now. But I am a law-abiding citizen, so I will pay and let’s see what will be the returns for the citizens.”
Residents along the St Helena Main Road and Oropune said flooding was their “biggest nightmare”, and pleaded with authorities to address the problem at its roots, including run-off from hillsides that have been denuded and poorly developed.
On the corner of Madras Road and the St Helena Main Road, variety store owner Nadia Lutchman echoed complaints that some drains in the area were “filthy”.
This included a large drain adjoining the property where she operates her business and which often affects food vendors on that corner.
When the Sunday Express visited, the drain was clogged with debris and gave off a stench.
Lutchman also called for an appropriate traffic measure at that junction.
She and other business owners said the corner was often the scene of “fender-benders”, and they feared more serious accidents as motorists seemed to be getting “more reckless and dangerous”.
Lutchman and others suggested more speed bumps for vehicles approaching from Madras Road onto St Helena, as well as a street mirror.
In Oropune, several people said flooding remained an issue and claimed they were “forgotten since the last time”.
They said there were also hiccups with garbage collection, and accused people from outside the area of “creeping in to dump”.
Also in Madras Road, resident and public relations officer for Citizens Against Noise Pollution (CANPTT) Tamara Chatar noted that municipal corporations are being touted as having a role to play in controlling noise pollution.
Chatar recalled that during an appearance before a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament this year, CANPTT was assured that action would be taken against those who “terrorise with noise” and that regional corporations would be brought into the fight.
Chatar said CANPTT was certain its members were anxious to see action against this “scourge against mental and emotional health”.
She said they would like to see municipal resources expanded to assist the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and Environmental Management Authority (EMA) in controlling noise pollution, including through more municipal police.
Chatar and others on Madras Road said they have experienced some street flooding for this year, and while this was not severe, they “really worry from this month onward, with the onset of the rainy season”.