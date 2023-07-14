Fees not mandatory at Govt schools

Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

Education Minister:

Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

Is Trinidad and Tobago’s much-touted free secondary school education really free?

For many years now, some parents and guardians have questioned what they termed the high cost of registering their children at secondary schools.

Following the release of this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results, and the subsequent registration of successful pupils at their respective secondary school, the issue of the registration fee was again a bone of contention for several parents.

On yesterday’s The Morning Show on i95.5FM, one parent indicated that ASJA Boys’ College in San Fernando has instituted a fee of $4,500. This fee, according to the parent, covers charges for registration, insurance, parent-teacher association, physical education, lab materials and security.

Another parent took to social media to question why charge so much to register a child.

In a six-minute TikTok video posted to the Express’ Facebook page, the parent opined that passing SEA is no longer a blessing, but more of a money-making thing.

“How come, a particular college in Port of Spain charging $3,300 for the registration of a child? So, allyuh principal stop have heart and thing for people. Allyuh feel everybody out here making million dollars like what allyuh principals making.

“Allyuh want to make all the money to fix the school one time. So, every year, every September, you all charge this fee,” the parent said, adding that the excuse used is that the money is for extracurricular activities, whatever that might be, and for the upkeep of the school.

“So, who supposed to upkeep the school? Me? My child supposed to upkeep the school? So, suppose I have three children and the three of them going senior comprehensive, how the hell I’m supposed to pay for that in a low-income household? How?”

He noted that a college in East Trinidad is charging $2,200, another one nearby charges $1,800, and a school in Port of Spain also charges $1,800.

“Don’t get me wrong—if you want help to upkeep the school, no problem, we as parents will help. But, don’t push the whole thing on we just so. You laid down the whole price on us. I don’t have that money to pay one time.

“You want me to pay the $3,300 for the child to register... I still have to buy books, I still have to buy uniform, I still have to buy sneakers. I have to find a driver to bring that damn child to school. What about my other children who’re going to school? Allyuh don’t have no heart out here,” the parent stated.

And in a letter to the editor in a daily newspaper yesterday, the writer said high registration fees have made it a crime to pass SEA.

Minister: Schools prohibited

When contacted yesterday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said Government and Government-assisted schools are prohibited from mandating ­parents to pay registration fees.

She noted, however, that as far back as when she was a pupil at St Augustine Girls’ High School, this type of contribution was requested, sometimes on an annual basis.

“These contributions are to be considered voluntary. As a student, my parents generally could not afford to make those annual contributions, and that was what I conveyed to the administration.

“Some years, my parents were able to make partial contributions, and we did so as a measure of support to the school. For those parents who can afford it, contributions to the school are helpful.”

