Terror has gripped the village of Felicity in Chaguanas West after a sudden surge in home invasions and hold-ups over the last two weeks.
Residents have reported at least 17 robberies within this period alone, saying they have been seeing strange people moving around in the tight-knit community.
“Some said strange people are following them in vehicles. Others have seen people running through bushy areas at the back of houses,” Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally told the Express on Thursday.
Gripped by fear and under siege by criminals, villagers are virtually barricading themselves in their homes, wary of venturing outside, especially after dark.
Villagers say most of the criminal activities are occurring between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
The small village of 8,000 people, many of them fisherfolk and animal farmers, and professionals descended from them, has grown over the last decade and large houses and small businesses line the streets.
Last Wednesday evening, Felicity community activist and business owner Imam Rasheed Karim called an urgent meeting which was attended by angry and frustrated residents of Felicity, Pierre Road and Peter’s Field, the main areas targeted by criminals.
Concerns were raised about whether the crime spree was linked to the large number of Venezuelan migrants residing in Felicity.
Karim said one house was pelted with projectiles and the water main of another was cut, which brought the homeowners outside to investigate.
“When they came outside, they were held up and marched back inside by gun-toting and cutlass-wielding bandits and robbed of valuables,” said Karim.
“In the past two weeks, we have had no less than 17 robberies in the district. The number could be bigger because some incidents go unreported.”
At the meeting, the neighbourhood watch group, “Felicity Against Crime”, was formed.
“Decisions were made to implement several measures to alleviate the anxiety and feeling of helplessness felt by villagers,” Karim said.
“Top of the list was an urgent request for the creation of a police post to closely monitor suspicious vehicles and to facilitate a rapid response by law enforcement officials to reports of home invasions.”
The volunteer neighbourhood watch group is a WhatsApp group in which members report suspicious activities they see any time of the day or night.
“This will be complemented by enlisting street captains who will share information about their immediate vicinity.”
Karim said villagers also agreed to establish mobile patrols in marked vehicles.
Residents were also urged to set up home alarm systems and cameras to alert neighbours in the event of a home invasion and to keep watch on their properties in real-time.
They were also warned of a ruse used by criminals to lure homeowners outdoors by creating distractions to gain entry into their houses.
“Residents were also told to be wary of deliverymen who pull up unexpectedly purporting to work for fast food outlets or delivering packages from online orders.”
Karim said the identity of the perpetrators could not be ascertained because of Covid-19 protocols making mask-wearing mandatory.
“Felicity Against Crime” is also printing a pamphlet for distribution in the village. The pamphlet provides guidelines on how to prevent assailants from gaining entry into homes and suggesting ways to handle situations which threaten the loss of their lives and livelihoods.
On the issue of whether Venezuelan migrants may be linked to the recent surge in criminal activity, a suggestion was made that those seeking to rent apartments should be asked to provide proof of good character.
The group held a walk/car rally yesterday, from Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, to highlight the issue and garner more support.
Rambally said he spoke with senior police officials at Chaguanas Police Station and was assured measures will be taken to stem the tide of criminality in the area.
“The police told me they are monitoring this situation but also noted this is happening in other communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
“It is sad that while the police are focusing on DSS (Drugs Sou Sou) operation, ordinary people are being held under siege by criminals.”
Rambally said the upsurge in crime was expected after the loss of hundreds of jobs from Covid-19 lockdown measures.
“I don’t want to be a prophet of doom but I fear this is going to spread to all areas.
“Desperate people are going to rob anyone for anything.”
An anonymous “Stay Safe Bulletin”, not associated with Felicity, warning home invasions are on the rise, is being circulated via WhatsApp to citizens all over T&T.
It warns that dogs are being poisoned and bandits are walking with battery-operated bolt and metal cutters.
The bulletin gives several tips on how to “defend yourselves inside your homes”, including:
“A cricket bat to the face can disable an attacker. A hammer to the head will put him down for a while.
“A wide mouth bottle of pepper sauce flung at the face does not have to get into the eyes to completely disorient.
“Fly spray in the face constantly will blind and suffocate.”
Police response
Assistant Superintendent Kurt Simon, who has been working on the Felicity crime spike, said over the period of September and October, Chaguanas police got reports of a total of seven serious crimes in the area.
“These were reports of house-breaking, larceny and burglary,” Simon told the Express.
However, responding to reports from Felicity residents that there were 17 crimes in the area over the last two weeks, he said the police statistics may be flawed because many people chose not to report the crimes for various reasons.
Simon said Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed informed him many residents did not make reports.
He said, even so, the seven reported serious crimes can be cause for alarm among the residents compared to previous statistics.
Simon said the sudden spike in crime in Felicity may be attributed to what he termed “crime displacement and migration”.
He said due to increased police presence in crime hotspots, criminals can migrate to other areas.
He said the police have readjusted their operations in the Felicity area, which includes doing patrols in marked and unmarked vehicles and a heavier presence of officers in uniform and plainclothes.
“We are responding and would like to give Felicity residents the assurance we are doing our best,” he said.