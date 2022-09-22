PEOLA Baptiste has not yet been told of the deaths of her colleagues in Monday’s deadly heist outside Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine.
Baptiste, who was shot in the head, chest, abdomen and on both arms when the vehicle in which she sat with her colleagues from Allied Security Ltd—Jeffrey Andy Peters, 51, and Jerry Winston Stuart, 49—came under heavy gunfire from five armed bandits.
While at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where she was hospitalised since early Tuesday morning, her medical condition became even more sensitive as she suffered a minor stroke while under observation.
On Tuesday evening, doctors performed life-saving surgery, with the procedure spanning more than two hours.
Baptiste, a mother of six and grandmother of four, of Hillcrest Drive, Claxton Bay, has more than 15 years’ service with the security company.
One of her daughters, Dianna Wellington, told the Express yesterday, “She does not know what happened with her colleagues. I know how she would react. Given her delicate situation, I know her vitals would have sky-rocketed. We are trying to keep her calm and steady.”
Giving an update on her mother’s condition, Wellington said:
“She had a minor stroke before the surgery. It happened while she was under observation, but she still had to do the surgery. She is hypertensive so her blood pressure issues would have brought on the stroke. She was on blood pressure medication before the incident. After the surgery, a doctor called me and said they did everything that they were supposed to do. So now we wait and see. She is intubated and heavily sedated.”
Another of Baptiste’s daughters, Makinni Wellington, said doctors have advised that the procedure was successful.
“The surgery was to remove a fragment in her neck that they thought was a blood clot,” she said.
Blood success
Dianna Wellington said the family’s appeal for blood donations was met with quick and massive responses from members of the public.
“The blood drive has gone great. Lots of people contacted us yesterday and still calling today. People we do not even know have reached out to us. The public has been very supportive. We say ‘thank you’ to everyone who have given blood donations. Our mother is progressing slowly but surely. Again, a heartfelt thank you to everyone for the prayers and support. This outreach was not only nationwide, but it was also international. To the public, keep the blood drive going, someone else may need it,” said the daughter.
Dianna said that on Tuesday evening, Allied Security Ltd director Sean Nicholas visited the family and pledged the company’s support to them.
Stuart, of Longdenville, was in the driver’s seat, Peters, of Laventille, was in the front passenger’s seat and Baptiste was in the rear seat when the armed bandits ambushed them.
Peters was pronounced dead at the scene, and Stuart was pronounced dead at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Four suspects who ambushed the security guards’ vehicle were shot dead by police an hour later in La Romaine.