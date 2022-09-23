The grandmother of nine-month-old Salileen Ramsaroop, who died after being fed insecticide in her tea on Wednesday, is calling on parents to love their children.
A female relative who allegedly confessed to the act remained in police custody yesterday.
The baby’s step-grandmother, Sharmela Deonarine, yesterday said while she loved the 30-year-old suspect, she hoped she remained incarcerated. “She has to face the penalty and I wish to God she never comes back out,” she said.
Deonarine recalled she left her Busy Corner, New Grant, home just after midday on Wednesday to visit a relative. “While going on the way, almost approaching the highway, I got a phone call from one of my relatives to come back home, that the nine-month baby is gasping for breath.”
She said when she left home, the child was healthy and playing.
However, before Deonarine could reach home, she was told to head to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where she saw “the child stretch out and they were trying to give her oxygen and thing”.
She added that the infant was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she died around 6.30 p.m.
Deonarine said, “I understand (a relative) feed the baby malathion, a syringe full of malathion in the baby tea.”
She said she was at a loss over why this was done. “I don’t know what make this girl do this... She was normal,” Deonarine said.
She added that in the past, the woman complained of being frustrated over the baby having insufficient milk and cereal, but Deonarine said she (Deonarine) had provided big, new tins of the products. “That child always have everything. I bring six pack of pampers (diapers) one time for her. Look, I have a pack and a half still inside. What I going to do with that now?”
She added that Salileen was a happy child who was always laughing. “She was kept real good at my home. My children, everybody, used to treat her real, real good.”
Deonarine said the suspect did not work and she (Deonarine) and her husband who has heart issues, supported the home through his disability grant, a food card and the odd jobs Deonarine performed.
Salileen was happy
The suspect and Salileen came to live with her about three weeks ago after the child, who is unregistered, had been hospitalised. Deonarine was unaware of the reason for the child’s hospitalisation. “They say the baby was looking pale and the baby was not acting like a normal baby. She was more like a premature baby. I don’t know, the baby was really stiff and stuff like that.
“I started to take care of the baby and rub the baby, and the child started to do real nice, healthy, she was happy. The child gain weight the doctors was real impressed about it because I started to see about her myself.
“I went on a ward review Friday gone in the hospital, and the doctors and them was telling me how nice the baby was coming, how nice she was, how she gain weight and everything,” Deonarine said.
She said dealing with the child’s death was hard, painful and hurtful.
The suspect is also the mother of three boys—a ten-year-old who is mentally challenged and had been living with Deonarine for several years, and a seven-year-old and a two-year-old who live with their father.
Deonarine, a mother of eight who lost one of her sons to murder last year and a 16-year-old who passed away the previous year, called on parents to love their children.
“Always love your children. Don’t lash out at them, especially a nine-month baby or a little toddler. What they could do to harm anybody? Love your children, please, and bring them in right way, with respect,” she said.
Deonarine said she was unable to say how the funeral arrangements will be made for Salileen, as she is without the money to pay for such an expense following the child’s unexpected death.
Baby was ‘crying uncontrollably’
Police officers were contacted by a nurse after the unresponsive nine-month-old arrived at the Princes Town District Health Facility around 3.15 p.m. on Wednesday. She was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital and was pronounced dead at 6 p.m.
A woman told police she was home with the child and a ten-year-old boy around 12.20 p.m., when the nine-month old child began crying uncontrollably and she became frustrated and fed the child malathion insecticide using a syringe.
She placed the child on the bed, and shortly thereafter found the infant unresponsive. The Emergency Health Services were contacted and the child taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
Officer later retrieved a syringe, a baby bottle and a 250-millilitre bottle with the marking “malathion” at the house.
The suspect yesterday remained in custody at the Gasparillo Police Station.
Investigations continue by officers at the Princes Town Police Station and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3.