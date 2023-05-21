Ferguson: I plead the Fifth

Businessman Steve Ferguson pleaded the Fifth to every question, except one, that was asked during his deposition in the Piarco airport civil trial in Miami, Florida, USA.
He invoked his Fifth Amendment right, which protects a person from self-incrimination, to simple questions such as: “Are you currently married?”, “Do you have any children?”, Are you presently employed?
A: “I invoke.”
He also invoked the Fifth for more serious questions, such as: “Isn’t it true, Mr Ferguson, that Mr (Raul) Gutierrez (former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation) was in fact transferring these monies to you as a kickback?” and, “Isn’t it true, sir, that during that meeting at the Trinidad Hilton Hotel, you met in a room and discussed the creation of false documents...in an effort to cover up various payments?”
Ferguson pleaded the Fifth to all such questions. Ferguson was deposed in Trinidad and Tobago on November 7, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency. The deposition, which comprised 191 pages of questioning, was taken pursuant to an order of the court by Sequor Law before its disqualification last year, and formed part of the Miami civil hearing.
In explaining why Ferguson was liable under the civil lawsuit filed by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (RTT) (and which was won by the Government of T&T to the tune of close to $1 billion in damages), James Robinson, attorney for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, said Ferguson was given the chance to answer questions on the allegations brought against him “and (allegations) that his own co-conspirators (Gutierrez and others) had testified against him on”. With one exception, he invoked the Fifth. Recalling the question, RTT’s Robinson, in his closing argument on March 29, said the only question to which Ferguson responded was this: “Isn’t it true that (Eduardo) Hillman-Waller (of Birk Hillman), Brian Kuei Tung (and) you met on one occasion in Japan to discuss the Piarco (project)? [Ferguson’s response was] ‘Which part of Japan, Tokyo?’”
Said Robinson: “Remember he said that and then he invoked (the Fifth). That is the only time he said something other [than] ‘I invoke’,” Robinson stated.
Another question Robinson recalled Ferguson being asked was: “Isn’t it true, Mr Ferguson, that you received in excess of US$11 million for your help in ensuring the selection of Birk Hillman Consultants, Northern Construction, and Calmaquip Engineering in connection with the Piarco International Airport Project, including construction packages 9 for the terminal, construction packages 13 for specialty equipment and maintenance? Ferguson’s response: ‘I invoke (the Fifth)’. That’s what happened,” Robinson stated.
In every case Ferguson said, “I invoke”, his attorney made it clear that that was the shorthand for the full sentence: “On the advice of counsel, I refuse to answer the question based on my rights under the United States Constitution, the Florida Constitution and the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Ferguson was asked by Arnoldo Lacayo, an attorney from Sequor Law, about payments to companies he allegedly owned, such as Angentum, he was shown many exhibits detailing the transfer of funds. “Q: Are you familiar with a company by the name of Argentum International Marketing Service Ltd?”
A: “I invoke.”
The Republic needs
its money back
In the bid-rigging scheme, “people were preselected, (there were) predetermined winners... They then solicited and made sure that the government overpaid and then they used those funds to pay bribes and kickbacks”, Robinson said in their closing argument. The money ended up in offshore accounts, in Bahamas, in Florida and other places, in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act (RICO). “There was a conspiracy to violate RICO,” Robinson said, explaining RICO involves an “enterprise, a conspiracy, a group”.
The attorney for the T&T Government said Ferguson was “too smart” to put himself at “front and centre” of this conspiracy, but that in fact he was “at the centre” of it, operating “behind the scenes, in the corner...pulling the strings”. Birk Hillman Consultants, the company which served as an adviser and consultant on the Piarco Airport Project, was described as “a lapdog doing Ferguson’s bidding to the detriment of the Republic (of Trinidad and Tobago)”.
The court determined that former minister Brian Kuei Tung and Gutierrez violated RICO; and that he used his position as minister of finance and as a shareholder of Maritime to assert control over the award of contract, and that he conspired to ensure that Birk Hillman was selected as the project manager, that Northern Construction got CP-9 and Calmaquip got CP-13 and the maintenance contract. Robinson said Kuei Tung, as finance minister, “the man with the chequebook” also secured government funding. “The court didn’t find he did it out of the kindness of his heart. He got paid for it,” Robinson said.
The court ultimately determined further that Ferguson was also liable. “The Republic just needs their money back. They got ripped off,” Robinson said.
‘Unless you piss on the table,
you will win the bid’
Eduardo Hillman-Waller, the co-owner of Birk Hillman Consultants Ltd, the project consultant and the company which awarded CP-9 to Northern Construction and CP-13 to Calmaquip, along with an overpriced maintenance contract, in his testimony given March 2023, said Ferguson assured him the contract for BHC was in the bag. Hillman-Waller said:
1) That he had a conversation with Ferguson, who told him: “The (Piarco) project was going to be revived and you are going to bid, and unless you piss on the table, your project was (sic) the best presentation. We expect you to win”.
2) Hillman-Waller also stated: “I think it’s costing Gutierrez $750,000 a year and they are charging $5 million (a year) (for a period of ten years) for the maintenance contract.”
The court admitted into evidence Eduardo Hillman-Waller’s guilty plea, including his plea agreement and the transcript to the plea hearing where the Government proffered facts that Hillman-Waller’s confession was the basis of his guilty plea in 2006.
Hillman-Waller said he paid funds to Ferguson and destroyed evidence at Ferguson’s request. Robinson said the destruction of documents was part of the cover-up and was done at Ferguson’s direction and he quoted the testimony.
“Q: So Mr Ferguson wanted those letters to disappear?”
A: That is correct.
Q: What did Mr Ferguson tell you?
A: Please ask Mr Mora to destroy the hard disk of his computer. Mr Mora don’t (didn’t) know what to do. I gave him JJ who used to service the computers that Birk Hillman (used). He charged him, he replaced it. JJ brought it to the office. I threw it in the garbage.”
Hillman-Waller admitted in his affidavit that he “along with (Ish) Galbaransingh, Ferguson and Gutierrez, among others, corrupted the competitive bidding process”.
Hillman-Waller said because Ferguson was so concerned that funds would be traced to him, he (Ferguson) and Gutierrez came up with several ways to cover up the payments to Ferguson. “The idea that Ferguson ultimately used to cover up the payments was his idea that they prepare fake documents to make it appear as if the transfer of funds to Ferguson were for investments. Ferguson prepared fake documents and gave them to Gutierrez to bring to the United States,” he said.
Hillman-Waller described destroying documents and hard drives at Ferguson’s direction. “Ferguson wanted (Leonardo Aturo) Mora’s (Rodriguez who was an associate of Eduardo Hillman-Waller) hard drive replaced and requested that it be done...I directed Mora to destroy all documents,” he said.
“I met with Ferguson and Gutierrez (of Calmaquip) at Gutierrez’ office. At that meeting, we reviewed a long sheet of paper tracing the various transfers of funds throughout the construction of the airport, which I understood to have been presented to the court in Liechtenstein (a small principality in Europe known as a bank haven) to determine where we needed to justify the receipt or payment of funds. Gutierrez pulled out the sheet of paper and said, ‘They know everything, they know all about the transfers. They wanted to make sure we had documents to cover up all the transactions,’ Hillman-Waller stated.
Hillman-Waller went to federal prison over his role in the Piarco case and has also served his time.
Ferguson: How can you be so stupid?
Robinson said the then US ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago had warned his fellow American Ronald Birk (of Birk Hillman) to stay away from the “three horsemen” (Ferguson, Kuei Tung and Galbaransingh). He didn’t heed the warning.
Ronald Birk, co-owner of BHC, in his testimony given on March 10, confirmed there were a couple of meetings in his presence between Gutierrez, Hillman and Ferguson in his hotel, and there was a discussion from Ferguson about why Calmaquip had not destroyed certain documents after the FBI subpoena in 2003.
Robinson recalled the line of questioning:
“Q: You heard that with your own ears?
A: I heard that with my own ears.
Q: Was Mr Ferguson upset?
A: Extremely upset, and basically told him (Gutierrez), ‘How can you be so stupid’.”
Birk said Ferguson said he did not want to be paid directly.
“The books can be audited and he didn’t want his name on any of his companies or any of his companies shown on those books so we do (did) it in some way off the books.”
In the same testimony, Birk said Ferguson asked Mora (associate of BHC) to sign fake documents “to cover up the fraud”.
Birk said there was “no justification for a price that high” for the maintenance contract (of Calmaquip).
Birk also dealt with how the stage was set from the very beginning to put certain persons in place who would play ball.
He said Ferguson told Eduardo Hillman-Waller that the “delay” in moving forward with the Piarco project was to get the “right guy” in place of (Richard) Jackman as Airports Authority chairman. [Ameer] Edoo ultimately took over from Jackman as the chairman.
In his affidavit, Birk said Ferguson called to inform Birk Hillman Consultants that they were selected (as the consultants/construction manager) after their presentation and (he) took them to dinner with Galbaransingh and Kuei Tung (then finance minister).
It was Ferguson who introduced Galbaransingh to BHC and told them that Galbaransingh wanted to work on the airport project and influenced BHC’s recommendation of Northern Construction, Galbaransingh’s company.
Birk stated: “I knew that Galbaransingh was one of the ‘three horsemen’ and...it was clear that Ferguson wanted Galbaransingh to be a major player in the project.”
Birk also claimed he travelled to Trinidad with blank cheques and filled them out in Ferguson’s presence at his direction to South Western Enterprises. BHC created backdated contracts and dummy invoices to document the payments made to Ferguson.
After the contract was awarded to BHC, Birk paid US$1 million to Ferguson. Birk admitted to getting on a plane and flying down to Trinidad with cheques he delivered personally to Ferguson. “He said he made out the cheques in block letters because he didn’t want anyone to recognise his handwriting, so ashamed he was of what he was doing,” Robinson said.
Ronald Birk entered into a plea agreement in Trinidad and Tobago.
Controlling the bid process
Raul Gutierrez, the main player at Calmaquip, the Miami company which was “rewarded” with an overpriced contract ($183 million) to provide specialised equipment at the airport, along with a $50 million maintenance contract for ten years, admitted during testimony that:
a) there was a conspiracy to defraud the government of Trinidad and Tobago by manipulating the bid process for some of the construction packages for the Piarco International Airport.
b) that “Steve Ferguson and Ishwar Galbaransingh would use political and economic influence to manipulate and control the bidding and selection process”.
c) Five days before the deadline for the tender for the CP-9 (terminal building), “Northern Construction did send a wire fax to a Calmaquip employee in Miami with the bid figures that Northern Construction wanted a company, Soares Da Costa (SDC Portugal), their competition to submit.”
d) “Gutierrez had a copy of the draft bid of Soares Da Costa before it was submitted”. (According to the evidence accepted by a US grand jury in 2006, Calmaquip and SDC shared directors and operated out of the same offices.)
e) “Steve Ferguson on behalf of...Maritime supplied the bond for the fraudulent SDC (Soares Da Costa), Portugal bid.” For a fee, that bid was deliberately put at a very high price so that Calmaquip’s bid would look more attractive.
f) That he (Raul Gutierrez), on behalf of Calmaquip, subsequently transferred several million dollars from Miami, Florida, to the benefit of Steve Ferguson at various shell accounts...as payment for Steve Ferguson’s political and economic influence for the rigged CP-13 bid” which Calmaquip had been awarded for the provision of specialty equipment).
Gutierrez was convicted, sentenced and has already served his prison time for his involvement.
Rene Diaz de Villegas from Soares Da Costa worked with Gutierrez in the bid-rigging. He pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to transfer money obtained by fraud on October 24, 2006. He confessed to his role in the conspiracy to defraud the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. He confessed that for CP-13 (to be awarded to Calmaquip), “an agreement was reached where the losing party would bid higher in order to allow the winning party to make a high bid, and that in return the losing party would get the business of supplying some of the goods”. In his testimony on March 20, Diaz de Villegas admitted that Soares Da Costa submitted a higher bid so that Calmaquip’s bid would look better by comparison. De Villegas went to prison for his role in this matter.
Fake invoices
Jose Amezaga Arellano, Gutierrez’s brother-in-law and former vice-president of Finance at Calmaquip Inc, admitted transferring funds to Ferguson to his Bank Leu. His affidavit described a fake loan to Cancun Investments (which belonged to Ferguson) and indicated that transactions involving another company (Corethra AG) were meant to benefit Steve Ferguson. US$1.2 million was to be invested in Calmaquip, and the capital from the investment was to come from the fake loan to Cancun Ltd. Amezaga, on Gutierrez’s direction, opened a bank account at Bank Leu to conduct transactions and transfer money to Ferguson through his company, Argentum International Marketing Services Ltd.
Amezaga admitted under oath that he flew to Switzerland and signed a fake loan document pretending he had got a loan from Ferguson and that Ferguson was being paid back in the offshore secret account in the Bahamas.
Q: “Did you ever have a loan from Mr Ferguson?
A: No.
Q: Did you send money?
A: A couple million.
Q: Where did you get the couple million?
A: Mr Gutierrez.
Q: Where did Mr Gutierrez get it?
A: Birk Hillman [which] got it [from] the Republic (of Trinidad and Tobago).
The court also admitted into evidence Leonardo Mora-Rodriguez’s guilty plea, including his plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport money obtained by fraud on October 25, 2006, and confessed to his role in the conspiracy to defraud the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
Leonardo Arturo Mora Rodriguez, an associate of Hillman-Waller, said proceeds from a fake roll-up door contract were sent to Ferguson’s Argentum bank account (Argentum was owned by Ferguson). He said Gutierrez spoke of the maintenance contract as if Ferguson was his partner in it. “Hillman told me at one point that Gutierrez and Ferguson ‘had gone too far with that contract’,” he said.
Mora-Rodriguez assisted with the preparation of fake invoices and met with Ferguson on this issue. He testified to the preparation of fake documents in order to cover up the money transfers to Ferguson’s Bank Leu accounts (Bank Leu was a Swiss private bank in the Bahamas). Mora Rodriquez alleged that subcontractors “had to pay kickbacks for work performed at the Piarco International Airport” and that he “transmitted by wire transfer and foreign commerce” millions of dollars for rigged bids, including to account(s) opened and controlled by Steve Ferguson”.
In his affidavit, he said when he confronted Hillman-Waller about the payments being made through his accounts, Hillman-Waller said: “There are things in life that are better not to know.”
Mora-Rodriguez also went to prison.