‘Fewer conditions with loan from China’

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the Government opted to accept a $1.4 billion loan from China as it had fewer conditions attached to it as opposed to one from the Washington DC-based International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In addition, he said Trinidad and Tobago has a buffer of a Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF).
Imbert observed that the rate of interest for the loan from China was two per cent compared to 1.05 per cent from the IMF.
He said the Chinese loan had a stipulation that 15 per cent would be spent on Chinese elements as part of its export strategy.
On the other hand, the conditions of an IMF loan would have been disastrous for the population, he added.
He said the IMF would require a letter of intent, which would include structural readjustments, which the country cannot afford right now.
“And with the Chinese loan, it is nothing like that. All that said is that because as part of their outreach programme, as part of their foreign policy, as part of the management of their own institutions, that they are lending money to Trinidad and Tobago and, therefore, 15 per cent of the money that they are lending us must be spent on things called Chinese elements. That could be anything. That could be equipment, vaccines, medical supplies, could be anything once it’s manufactured in China. So that’s part of the export drive.
“But it is not a conditionality where the government of China is coming and saying look, send home 20,000 public servants, double the price of electricity, triple the price of water, it’s not that,” he said.
Attractive rate
Imbert said the Chinese loan is at a very attractive interest rate of two per cent while the IMF is 1.05 per cent, “So there isn’t much to choose between them and, therefore, if one has to make a judgment call, you’re getting a loan at two per cent, and you’re getting a loan at one per cent—no structural adjustment, you don’t have to retrench people, you don’t have to devalue your currency, etc, etc, that is one loan at two per cent. And then another loan, one per cent, you have to do all kinds of terrible things and punish your population.
“That’s a no-brainer. Obviously, you go with the one that doesn’t have any structural adjustment, conditionalities associated with it, especially since the interest rates are very, very close, just one per cent about,” he said.
On the question of T&T’s continued relationship with China, given that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), an alliance of 30 nations, has declared China as a security threat, Imbert responded that T&T will continue to treat China in the same way.
“We as a country have a very long-standing relationship with China. I think it’s one of the first countries that Dr Eric Williams visited when he first became prime minister; he went on a visit to China and we’ve established diplomatic relations with China.
“And we have a long-standing relationship with the government of China. I don’t concern myself with those things, that is a matter for the Minister of Foreign Affairs. I will take my instructions from the Prime Minister and I will be guided by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in terms of which countries we should be doing business with.
“At this point in time, we enjoy very good diplomatic relations with China and, therefore, I have no difficulty whatsoever in doing my job, which is to pay for the Sinopharm vaccines,” he said.
T&T has been gifted 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China and opted to purchase 500,000 more.
500,000 Sinopharm
vaccines
In fiscal 2020, the Government will spend $107 million in vaccines for the population of T&T.
In giving a breakdown of costs, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government had already spent $70 million on vaccine acquisition from COVAX, China and the African Union’s Africa Medical Supplies Platform.
It owes a balance of $37 million to the African Union.
The sum spent, he explained, would essentially cover 1.2 million people—800,000 double-dose vaccines (a combination of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm) which would cover 400,000 people and 800,000 Johnson and Johnson (J&J) single-dose vaccines for 800,000 people.
Imbert said the full cost will be covered in the 2020 fiscal year as T&T expects to receive its (J&J) doses in August.
He said he could not disclose the cost paid to China for the 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines as the contract was subject to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).