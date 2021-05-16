Fewer people as SoE starts

THE MAJORITY of people interviewed in downtown Port of Spain yesterday agreed with the Government’s State of Emergency to combat the current Covid-19 spike, while a few said it made no sense.
The Express observed a marked drop-off in people seen walking through Port of Spain even on a Sunday but there still remained pockets of limers with small bottles of rum and chaser being shared among them while they keenly looking out for patrolling police officers.
Along lower Charlotte Street the group admitted that they were “taking a little lime”.
They also wore their masks and were seen standing a few feet from each other.
Antonio Jack, who looked on at the lime, told the Express, “The night curfew makes no sense because the place does be already dead in the night but they (the Government) should tell people the right thing. Distance themselves and mask up but some people’s behaviour making things bad for everyone else.
“I would suggest they open up the place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and anytime in between that is jail in your (unprintable)”, he said.
Vibert Patterson said, “I don’t think they are doing enough as I think they are supposed to be testing more.”
Asked what should the Government do, he replied, “I don’t know but locking down the Promenade was a good thing and well I don’t pay attention to social media as I am getting my information from the news.”
He also had a problem with cloth masks.
“I find that all kinds of people are making masks but is it the recommended specs because as far as I am concerned people just using a piece of cloth over their faces. These cosmetic masks not protecting anybody. Right now the safest thing for people to do is to stay home,” he said.
Another man, Roland said, “I am very okay with a curfew but it should be six to six. The nine to five thing not making sense because during the day people still not listening.”
Michelle Brown, a shopper, said, “The State of Emergency can be justified because of the movement of people but what should be considered is that the working poor is out there and the homeless would still be out there. It might work but we will have to watch and see,” she said.
Another woman, a vendor, said, “I believe a lot of us are clueless as the Prime Minister about this pandemic taking place but I believe that he is trying all sorts of different things but as far as I am concerned, the curfew would not help as Covid has nothing to do with time but how we handle it.”