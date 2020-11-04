COVID-19 is still very much active in Trinidad and Tobago.
This was the reminder yesterday from Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram, who said Monday’s report of “zero” new positive cases was also influenced by a lower level of testing at the weekend—and does not mean the virus is no longer present.
“It doesn’t mean there is no Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, and it doesn’t necessarily mean there was a decrease in the number of cases,” Parasram stated at yesterday’s news conference to update on Covid-19.
While not wanting to dash the population’s hopes that figures are dropping, the CMO said a number of testing sites were usually closed on weekends, especially Sundays, and that time also sees a lower turnout of people seeking tests.
“Two days ago we would have had zero positive cases recorded over 24 hours. There was a lot of media chatter going on about why we had zero. It’s not that we have no cases of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, we had over 700 active cases,” he said.
Parasram said as data comes for new positive cases, “the reports usually come from either the private sector or through the National Public Health Lab that comes directly to myself via e-mail to report for the 4 p.m. update”.
He added: “Usually on a Sunday and a Saturday as well, a lot of the health centres, the sites for persons to get swabs, are closed, and we find especially on a Sunday the turnout for persons is lower. The only sites they can access are the A&E departments at the major hospitals.”
Some testing was done at the weekend, the CMO said, but none came back positive.
“For this particular 24-hour period, where we had zero being reported in terms of positives, yes we did do some tests. However, they would have been lower than the other days and none of them came back as being positive during that 24-hour period.”
He also stated: “We will continue to use our weekly average as our gauge. That’s why we use an entire week or sometimes 14 days prior to give an indication of what the pattern and trajectory look like—not just one particular day.”
Unwanted deaths
The health authorities continue to hope for a steady decrease in numbers, as the CMO noted earlier that this country has already seen some “unwanted deaths” and “we would want to get the numbers as low as possible”. He previously noted again that the global trend was to expect two deaths per hundred cases. However, it is best to strive for no deaths at all. “We want to get our numbers as low as we possibly can. For every 100 cases, we expect to see roughly two deaths occurring,” Parasram said.
Parasram could not speak to the further relaxation of public health regulations, as such decisions lie within the purview of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
“There’s no magic number, for one, and we have... the majority of the economy is open,” Parasram said, noting bars and restaurants are being allowed to do some business, even if in-house dining is prohibited.
“We have to look at the overall situation,” he said, adding, “When we meet with the Honourable Prime Minister, we will make our recommendations and he will make the ultimate decision on Saturday as to what happens from thereon.”
‘Las lap’ rush
Parasram said a surge in cases was expected following the relaxation of some restrictions two weeks ago, which included the reopening of beaches. The figures coming out of that relaxation would depend on the extent to which the public is adhering to the recommended guidelines and mandatory wearing of masks. The authorities are hoping, though, not to see a spike in new cases.
“We are looking at the end of this 14 days, Friday, as a kind of starting block,” he said.
“We are hoping a spike does not occur. With the mask legislation, I hope that goes a long way to preventing that.”
The CMO was asked to address a surge in cases following the closing-down of beaches in September, when a “las lap” rush by thousands was said to have been behind an increase—whereas some questioned whether the spike emanated from several weeks of general election activity, where party supporters were often seen congregating in large numbers.
He said the matter was not one for assigning blame but, rather, cases are attributed to an event or events based on contact tracing, which follows the steps of a Covid-19-positive case to determine where the virus may have been picked up and possibly spread further.
However, complaints are still coming to the authorities of people going out and to their workplaces while sick. He said people are reporting sick persons at supermarkets and gyms, and “we would want to dissuade persons from doing so”.
And with the 2020 rainy season in full swing, the CMO said 2020 “has been a good year for dengue” in T&T.
This year marks the lowest dengue figures recorded locally in a decade, Parasram said, and follows a “hyper-endemic” period around five years ago, when some 5-6,000 cases were active in the country. This began to subside between 2016 and 2017, he said, and for this year so far there have been 44 suspected cases, with one confirmed.