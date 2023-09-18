A natural connection with young people and a trained listening ear are the two main attributes to ensure their successful run in the Senate, say newly-appointed Independent senators Dr Sharda Patasar and Helon Francis.
Patasar and Francis, who both share a background in music and the performing arts, said their unique creative perspectives will add value to Senate sittings.
The two musicians were among four Independent senators appointed by President Christine Kangaloo at the start of the Fourth Session of the 12th Republican Parliament last week Monday.
The University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor of Psychiatry Gerard Hutchinson and veteran journalist Sunity Maharaj were the other two presidential appointees.
“I think being a calypsonian for so many years, especially writing my own music from such a young age, has really opened me up to societal issues that affect the everyday man,” Francis, a former National Calypso Monarch (2018), told the Express via WhatsApp voice chat yesterday.
And Patasar said her approach to public service would be similar to music making, applying a patient listening ear.
“My focus has always been connection with people...for this, one must listen. The development of listening skills is a key component of musical training. To expand on this, critical listening is essential and requires the musician to be able to analyse. This takes years of training because it entails learning the rules, practising deep listening and, as a natural result, developing your own identity as a musician,” Patasar told the Express via WhatsApp on Saturday.
At 29, Francis, a graduate of the University of Trinidad and Tobago’s (UTT) Academy of the Performing Arts (APA), is the youngest-ever member of the Senate. While success in music has come at a young age for the gifted singer/songwriter, having won the Monarch at 24 and the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) Young King and Song of the year titles at 22, he says he “never expected to be called to serve so early”.
“Trust me, this is a surprise to me as it is to you. I always thought I would end up in a situation like this later down in my life. Obviously, God wants me to be here, so I’m going to try to do as much as I can for the country, even at age 29,” Francis said.
Patasar concurred. The multi-discipline artist, who holds a PhD in Cultural Studies from The University of the West Indies, says she also “didn’t have aspirations of a political career”.
“My aspiration was service to community with particular focus on youth development and social issues that impact the quality of people’s daily lives. I do this currently through voluntary work with various NGOs and religious institutions by way of roles as advisor or lecture demonstrations on the philosophy of music and creativity and their application to daily life, practical aspects of music and such,” Patasar said.
Voices of the people
Both appointees said they are not taking their roles lightly and plan to bring the voices of the people into the Senate.
“This appointment comes at an opportune time in my career because I’m at that point where I know exactly who I am as an artist.
“I bring this to my intellectual and daily life. It will be no different in my role as an Independent senator because this role entails being rooted in your own identity, which means having a clear sense of where you stand,” Patasar said.
“I think maintaining an independent point of view was always a part of who I am so now I have to keep doing that and maintaining that position in a different forum. I think if I could maintain that same level of inquisitiveness, patriotism and attention to detail I would be a great asset to the Senate, at least I hope I can,” Francis added.
Patasar said her appointment has already sparked interest and conversations within her peer group about “what it means to be an Independent senator”.
She vowed to be guided by ethical behaviour, understanding the processes, ordering her own thoughts —as to the quality of life every citizen wants in a democratic state in relation to crime management and basic amenities— and to always consider people’s mental well-being as much as their physical when debating policy and law.
“It has definitely triggered interest among a wide group of people. So, my role is to maintain the public interest by how I address matters of the country in Parliament.
“Also, how I bring my service to the country into my professional work —my music, writing, productions— because this too brings a level of public participation.
“My work is more experimental and avant garde and public participation is an essential component of this,” Patasar said.
Francis says his age makes it easier to connect with a young demographic and include teenagers and 20-somethings in the national conversation.
“I think being younger, you don’t have to work as hard to be connected. It comes naturally. This is your time, this is your era, this is your space.
“You understand what is happening because you are a part of it, so the connection wouldn’t be a connection you have to work to find. If yuh trying is obvious you are older and the people not in your bracket. I doh have to work that much to prove I am here for them. Yuh work should speak for you and if you have to do external things to prove to someone ‘hey I’m working, I’m doing stuff’, then you probably not working hard enough,” Francis mused.
Both senators promised to continue active participation in the cultural arts, when time allows.
“Of course, I will still perform. I’m going to work a bit more on my time management, because this is a quite demanding position. Once I get my time management under order, performance and my music carer wouldn’t be affected,” Francis said.
“I will have to be selective in the performances that I do, but I’ve also been doing that for some years now. I am not what you may describe as a popular musician. I see myself as a composer and a writer because these are off-stage tasks that allow me the solitude to play with my ideas and experiences. I draw inspiration from what is happening around me and now I expect to have a broader perspective in my work,” Patasar concluded.