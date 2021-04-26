Fiery death in car accident... Losing Isaiah

Having already lost a daughter, grandmother Margaret James is heartbroken as she struggles to come to terms with the loss of her beloved grandson Isaiah Luke.
So said spokesperson for the Luke family, Nekeisha James, as she gave a glimpse into the profound grief the family is dealing with after the fiery death of their loved one in a car accident on April 18.
Luke would have turned 21 on October 24.
James also said the Carenage community was plunged into mourning after Luke and two other Carenage and Point Cumana residents—Justin “Ole” Hayes and the driver, 19-year-old Jorrel Williams—died in a car crash at Westmoorings last week Sunday morning.
Another young man, Nekeon “Toy” Aaron, is still fighting for his life at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Last Thursday, when the Express visited, family members sat in the front porch at their Gardiner Street, Carenage, home looking forlorn.
In a telephone interview on Sunday, April 25, James said: “We are saddened. Everybody in Carenage is grieving at the loss of these young men. It’s a tragedy that has rocked the community.
“Luke’s mother, Alana Luke, died two years ago. His dad, Esa, is alive. He has his family, and he is helping with the funeral. It’s a double whammy since she (Margaret James) lost her daughter, and now her grandson. She doted on him.”
Sharing her memories of Luke, James (N) said: “Luke was a pleasant young man. Very respectful and loving to his grandmother. He loved to work and buy his brand-name clothing.
“He would go liming ‘down the islands’. He loved the sea, swimming and fishing. His favourite colour was blue. He was a very constructive young man. He would work on roofs with his father. When his mother died, he was working offshore.”
The last call
James (N) said the family was all home in their beds when they got the horrible news.
She said when grandmother Margaret James came home earlier that day she said she was not feeling well and would lie down.
“Then his friend Jorrel came by and asked him (Luke) to go for a drive. He (Luke) said he was not going anywhere since his grandmother was not feeling well. But then his uncle came home.
“He kissed his grandmother and told her he was coming back to lie down with her and keep her company. When they (Luke, Jorrel, Justin and Toy) got where they were going, he called her and told her they were okay.
“When she did not hear from him, she called him and he told her he was not too far away. That was the last they heard. The next call she got was news that Isaiah (Luke) was in an accident.”
Died in ICU
Margaret James, James (N), and her mother Ann Marie Francis rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
James (N) said: “It’s very tragic. When he was in Accident and Emergency, they told us they had given him adrenaline about three times.
“When I got there they were pumping his chest. I broke down. Doctors breathed a sigh of relief when they got a small pulse.
“So they quickly transferred him to ICU around 9 p.m. but they said if his heart had stopped one more time it would be all over. He died in ICU. We were shaken to the core. It’s a family crisis,” added James (N).
Quizzed about “Toy”, she said: “He is still in the hospital. He keeps asking for Isaiah but we have not told him he died.”
James said well wishers and the community have reached out to them during this period of grief.
“People have been coming and praying with the family. His (Luke) girlfriend’s mother came and prayed with us. The pastor who is conducting the funeral prayed with us.
“We have the support from the community. The pain is not going away, but it’s less intense at times.
“It’s hard to know we won’t ever see Isaiah again on earth. He went to meet his Maker. All his dreams and plans have perished with him. He did not have the blessing of old age. But may he rest in peace.”
Luke’s funeral takes place today at 2 p.m. at Gardiner Street, Point Cumana.