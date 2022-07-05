FIERY RAGE

Fiery scenes were witnessed in the capital city yesterday when angry residents of Port of Spain East, including Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots and Duncan Street, set debris on fire and blocked roads as a direct response to the killing of three men on Saturday morning by police.
On Saturday, Fabien Richards, 21, of El Socorro, his cousin Isaiah Roberts, 24, of Beetham Gardens, and Leonardo Williams, 17, of Laventille, were fatally shot along Independence Square South in Port of Spain in a confrontation with police officers.
Investigators said they were fired upon by occupants of the car, and have shown one of their vehicles riddled with bullets to prove their claims.
Police also claimed that a hand-held firearm was found in the vehicle.
However, people in the capital city that night dismissed these reports and claimed that officers opened fire on the vehicle without warning.
Some people even claimed they witnessed officers placing the gun in the vehicle after the event.
The killing of the three individuals sparked an unease in citizens of East Port of Spain which had not been seen since 2020.
Cat-and-mouse game
With the protests beginning at 10.30 a.m. yesterday, police were forced to play a ‘cat and mouse’ game with residents of Beetham Gardens and Sea Lots. This was how a senior officer described the situation as residents of both communities repeatedly attempted to block the roadway despite the presence of police.
The protests began along the Beetham Highway where residents attempted to place burning debris, which included of tyres and mattresses onto the roadway. However, officers of the Emergency Response Patrol Unit, who were stationed in the area, reacted quickly and were able to contain the fires.
While on this location, Beetham residents then moved to the Priority Bus Route, where they once again attempted to block the roadway.
This time, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Besson Street Police Station responded and took up strategic positions along the bus route.
However, while the police were now on these two locations, residents of Sea Lots came out and blocked the westbound lane of the highway in the vicinity of the walkover.
Once again, burning tyres and other debris were placed on the roadway to block traffic.
The action here were more successful, as police had no intelligence at the time that Sea Lots residents would be joining the protest.
Speaking with the Express on the scene, residents said they felt compelled to join the protest action because they believed the police used excessive force in Saturday’s incident which claimed the lives of the three young men.
“Even according to police own reports in the news they only seize one gun. So even if we are to believe them, that’s one man who was armed. But it’s three souls who were lost, including a little boy.
Now we don’t believe that. From what our people who was at the scene on Saturday morning telling us, they were just coming from a party and the driver made a bad drive and the police see him and he try to drive away.
And for that the whole car get blaze, and three dead and one critical. Either way you look at it, it is excessive force. And we are not going to condone that at all. Because if it was some people in a Benz or Audi, they would not have done that. This police abuse has to stop,” Tristan Alexander told the Express.
Around 12.15 p.m. yesterday, the Express received information that residents of Nelson Street had joined the ‘protest action’ and were burning debris and blocking the roadway in the vicinity of Queen Street.
Police quickly responded to this report and were able to contain the protesters.
Then, at about 1.30 p.m. while officers were on the roadway of the Beetham Highway maintaining the flow of traffic, people entered the Transfer Station Tyre Recycling Facility on the Sea Lots compound of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMCOL), and set fire to a stockpile of tyres.
This led to heavy smoke billowing across the roadway, impacting visibility for motorists. As a result, the area near the facility was immediately closed off as officers from the Fire Service attempted to contain the fire.
Up to last night, smoke was still visible from the blaze.
Residents have threatened more protests in the coming days, not only along the Beetham Highway, but across the country, to show their anger over the killings. They have vowed to shut down the country by way of these protests across major roads and highways until they “get justice” for the deaths of the men.
“The deaths of these youths were the last straw. Gas increase, food increase, you getting tax on everything, if (Finance Minister Colm) Imbert and the Government have their way they will want to tax us for breathing soon, and now they want to take the future of our young children away? The police want to just kill these boys for no reason? That is unjust. If they thought we wouldn’t riot, well here we are. It’s only so much pain a man can take before they lash out, and when you take away a man’s family and a community’s future, over nothing, then we have to push back. Our back is against the wall. And it’s about time these police officers stop taking advantage of us poor people,” a man who only gave his name as Akili told the Express.