President Christine Kangaloo yesterday outlined five areas where she think parliamentarians should continue working to “getting things right”, the first being in fighting the scourge of crime in Trinidad and Tobago.
There was pomp and ceremony at the Red House yesterday as Kangaloo delivered her maiden address at the opening of the Fourth Session of the 12th Parliament.
The red carpet was rolled out on St Vincent Street around the Parliament for the President, parliamentarians, members of the Judiciary and the diplomatic corps.
Inside the Chamber, both the House of Representatives and the Senate sat jointly to listen to the President’s speech. Kangaloo was sworn in as T&T’s seventh president in March 2023.
Prayers were offered from representatives of different faiths: Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Baha’i and the first people’s community.
The five areas to get right
Dressed in a white pants suit, the President took a non-combative approach and spent about 22 minutes defending the Parliament and its members and urging politicians to work together to address crime and bring about legislation fitting for a modern society.
1. Crime
The first area the Parliament should focus on is crime, she said.
The President said she hopes there can be greater collaboration across the aisle–particularly where legislative and other measures designed to fight crime are concerned.
“The urgency is obvious. The pain and the suffering are unbearable. These alone should drive parliamentarians to put aside their party rivalries, join hands across the aisle, and collaborate on how to stem crime and criminal conduct,” she said.
2. Steelpan
The President expressed hope that it will be seen fit for an urgent parliamentary intervention that results, at long last, in the steelpan being firmly and irrevocably declared T&T’s national instrument.
She said those in the industry would say that giving the steelpan formal and official ‘national instrument’ status is critical to opening doors for the industry in international markets.
The General Assembly of the United Nations has formally recognised the universal value and significance of the steelpan, she noted, adding: “I believe that it is high time that we formally do the same.”
3. Legislation—Disabilities
President Kangaloo said she hopes the country will see the appearance of additional legislation that helps further entrench the country’s place in the modern age–including in areas such as persons with disabilities.
She said, over the years, there has been a great deal of consultation over a Persons With Disabilities Act which she hopes will bear fruit during this parliamentary session and result in legislation that better protects and promotes the rights of persons with disabilities.
“If we are to become a developed country, we need to have laws that create a more inclusive society,” she said.
She also spoke to the need for legislation to treat with the threats of Artificial Intelligence.
Further, she also expressed hope that consideration be given to treating legislatively with the new realities in the post-pandemic world of work, such as ‘Working From Home’ and ‘Hybrid Work’.
4. Standing Orders
The President spoke to the need for reviewing the Parliament’s Standing Orders.
She said this country can create a committee like the Public Bill Committee in the United Kingdom, which is established to examine the details of particular Bills and report to the Parliament.
Kangaloo said this approach is likely to prove a far more efficient way of bringing legislation to the floor, and actually getting it passed, before the clock runs down on a Session.
Using a Public Bill Committee to undertake more in-depth studies of proposed legislation will save time on the parliamentary floor consumed by clause-by-clause debating, and will allow parliamentarians to spend more time treating with wider issues of policy, she said.
5. Fixed parliamentary agenda
The President said she hopes that Parliament will see it fit to develop an annual timetable or fixed agenda, which will serve to promote certainty and efficiency by allowing, among other things, for better planning.
She noted that the Parliament of Ontario, in Canada, has, for example, developed an annual agenda, which the T&T Parliament can perhaps consider using as a prototype.