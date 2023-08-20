FIGHT OVER FRESH ELECTION

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has determined that a fresh election should be held for the Lengua/Indian Walk seat in the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) after the first election was declared void for the electoral district.
The “historic development” was announced by the EBC yesterday following a tie between the candidates for the United National Congress (UNC) and the People’s National Movement (PNM) after last Monday’s local government election.
The UNC responded that it was receiving legal advice over a single ballot it says was supposed to break the tie.
Member of Parliament for Princes Town Barry Padarath said, “The issues that we have raised we feel very strongly about it, and I think by (today) we will announce our next course of action which could possibly see us taking legal challenge to prevent any by-election until this matter is heard by the court.”
The UNC’s candidate is Nicole Gopaul while Pastor Autly Granthume is the PNM’s candidate.
Following an initial count, Granthume won by five votes, leading to statements about the PNM making inroads in the 2023 local government election in the Princes Town Regional Corporation.
The last council saw all ten seats being held by UNC councillors.
Following the recount requested by the UNC, Granthume lost two votes and Gopaul received three, leading to each candidate amassing 1,428 votes.
The EBC said the first recount was conducted by the returning officer between last Tuesday and Wednesday, in accordance with Election Rule 101(1) of the Representation of the People Act.
A second recount began on Thursday, in accordance with the Election Rule, which states: “Where a final count results in an equality of votes between or among the candidates obtaining the most votes, the Chief Election Officer or an officer designated by him for the purpose shall conduct a recount not later than four days after the poll.”
This recount ended on Friday and at the end of the two recounts of the votes cast, the outcome remained unchanged.
In a statement yesterday, the EBC said: “Fern Narcis-Scope, the Chief Election Officer, acting in accordance with the Election Rule 101(15) of the Representation of the People Act, Chap 2:01 has certified to the Returning Officer for the Electoral District of Lengua/Indian Walk that the second recount which occurred between August 17-18 2023, has resulted in an equality of votes cast between the candidates obtaining the most votes. The returning officer for this electoral district has declared the election void, pursuant to this certification by the Chief Election Officer, making way for fresh elections.”
‘One vote counts’
The UNC, however, responded that every vote counts.
A release from the party stated that its election team, at all stages of the count had insisted that a particular ballot, cast for the UNC, should be counted.
“Instead that ballot was rejected by the Presiding Officer on the first count, by the Returning Officer on the recount and again by the assistant Chief Election Officer on the final count.”
From the correspondence received by the EBC, the reason given was that no one questioned the decision to reject the ballot and therefore it was never marked as questionable with a letter “Q”, the UNC stated.
“The EBC went on to say that since the ballot was never questioned, it could not be rectified by the Presiding Officer curing the defect, when discovered, by initialling the ballot at the first count or the recount. No one disputed that all ballots were accounted for and that they were matched with the number of poll cards,” the UNC noted. “Our team had insisted that the decisions at each count to reject the ballot be questioned. Instead we were told by the Returning Officer to put our concerns in writing—a course not contemplated by the law. There was a complete refusal to mark ‘Q’ on the ballot as questioned, and so at the final count the Assistant Chief Election Officer treated the ballot as rejected without question.”
The UNC said the reason was desperate and it was amazed that the EBC should try to cover up what it claimed to be the incompetence and bias of its officers.
“What is interesting is that the EBC denies any challenge to its officers’ decisions on the ballot in question, while remaining silent as to why the statutory duty to correct the initialling was not done.”
He said the law allows for the ballot to be initialled at the count if there was an omission.
“The EBC cannot now say that its officers are independent and competent. It cannot hide behind secrecy and contrived reasons.
“The UNC is receiving the advice of its lawyers. One vote counts and the UNC will stand up to the EBC and the PNM to ensure that our electoral machinery is not abused by those wishing to serve their political masters,” the UNC said.
‘Fair process’
Co-ordinator for the PNM for the Princes Town Regional Corporation and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told the Sunday Express that it was a fair process.
“I was quite pleased that there was due process and we have complied with all that was required for us during this period and if this is the results, we’re quite prepared to go back to elections whenever it’s called,” she said in a phone interview.
In relation to the UNC receiving legal advice on the fresh election, she said they could do as they wished, but the PNM had confidence in its candidate who would put in the work required to ensure the seat is brought home.
The EBC directed the Sunday Express to Section 101(15) of the Representation of the People Act, which states, “Where the recount results in an equality of votes between or among the candidates obtaining the most votes the Chief Election Officer shall so certify to the Returning Officer who shall declare the election void and a new election shall, as soon as possible, be held in accordance with these Rules.”
MP Padarath said later yesterday that to set a date for the election, a writ will have to come from the President following Cabinet’s approval.