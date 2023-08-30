Fight with neighbour ends in death; Tobago cops probe

The death of a 67-year-old man in Tobago after a fight with his neighbour is engaging the attention of police.
Reynold Fraser was at his home at Queen Street in Betsy’s Hope Village at about 8.55 p.m. on Monday when he got into a confrontation with his 36-year-old neighbour.
The two got physical and blows were exchanged between Fraser and the woman.
Shortly after, Fraser fell to the ground and began to experience breathing problems.
The Fire Service ambulance was contacted and firemen Sterling and Duncan responded, but Fraser died before their arrival.
Police said the woman has been detained, although the incident has not yet been classified as a murder.
Investigators are currently awaiting the results of a post-mortem which is expected to be performed this week.