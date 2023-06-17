“I am everything because of my father. All I have learned or become is because of him. And I am fighting for my father’s justice because I owe him everything.”
These were the words of Joseph Phillip Jnr, the son of Joseph Phillip Snr, who believes his father’s legacy ought to be honoured, and he should not be remembered as a man who was gunned down in a hit that has been classified as an unsolved homicide in the “Cold Case” files.
Joseph Snr’s son, also known as “Joey”, said his father ought to be remembered for his personal philosophy of generosity, hard work and determination in the face of adversity, and love of family.
Joey, a United States citizen living in New York, spoke with the Express, via a WhatsApp call on Thursday, about the longing for justice for his father.
On March 17, 2019, Joseph Snr, 71, was sitting in a taxi outside Gulf City Mall in La Romaine when a hired killer shot him several times.
The hitman ran into a waiting vehicle and escaped along the empty roads that Sunday evening.
Joey said his father’s killing has left a grief like no other.
And a year after his father’s murder, Joey was shot on a street in the community where he lives in the Bronx.
Joseph Snr made his way up from nothing to enjoy a comfortable and financially successful life in New York City.
“My father wanted the American dream. He saw a plane headed to New York and came here in the ’70s as a stowaway with $20 in his pocket.
“He arrived when it was cold and was homeless at first, so he stayed on the street for three days, next door to a Chinese lady with a restaurant.
“Always helpful and smart, he started to help her clean and deliver until she offered him a place to stay. That’s how he got his start, literally from the ground,” said Joey.
“My dad eventually rented a room in Brooklyn, met my mom, and in 1975, here I came! My father and mother did not work out and he got full custody of me from the court. He was everything to me, he was the world to me.
“Years later, my brother, Jason, came to live with us. My dad was always working, but he was one of the few black men, or even black people, to have an apartment in Central Park West. I did not even know at that time we were privileged to grow up in such a rich community,” said the son.
“Whatever job my father had, he always started from the bottom and worked his way to the top and hold a leadership role. My father showed a lot of grit and determination to get everything he had and to get to where he was.
“He did trade work, was a manager of KFC, and was the manager of the Edison ParkFast facility in Manhattan. He was a survivor of 9/11, too, because the parking garage is situated just a few blocks away from the World Trade Centre, and he was at work that day of the bombings,” Joey said.
“What I remember most about my father is that he was so giving. Living in Central Park West in one of ABC Studios’ properties was my father’s pride and joy. My father was a boom camera operator with ABC.
“I used to see Michael J Fox and Danny Glover all the time. Talk show host Montiel Williams knew my dad.
When I was doing deejaying, he gave Grammy-nominated record producer and music executive Stanley Brown my demo.”
Joey is a collector of jackets because that’s what his father used to do, the son said.
“This one time, my father gave his wool trench coat to a homeless man during winter. He opened his wallet and saw $50, and although he didn’t intend to give so much, he gave it anyway. Afterwards, he told me, ‘Joey, never look down on anyone in the street because that used to be me. If you can help someone, help.’ At that time, I did not understand his giving nature.
“He wanted to be a photographer, even went to a class, took photos of me, fruits and trees, and taught me about exposure and filters. I had no idea what he was doing, but today, I like social media. He went to school and got a degree to be an electrician. I ended up picking up the books and now I am a low-voltage technician.”
Joey said: “Everything I am is because of him. He taught me all of these values and I am proud to call him my dad. I was so proud to be his son, to give him a grandson, and now a great-grandchild, and I wish he was alive to meet her.”
Twilight years
After about 30 years abroad, Joseph Snr wanted to spend his twilight years quietly in his homeland of Trinidad.
Around 1999, Joseph Snr went to a house party in Yonkers, New York, and met a woman much younger than he was and they would later marry.
He was in his 50s, already with two adult children, but had another son with his new wife.
“My dad was older and wanted companionship,” said Joey.
Joey said he and his father disagreed on the relationship, and they became estranged. He last saw him “in person” in 2009.
He was told there was an attempt to kill his father at his Central Park West apartment.
He said his father was asleep in his New York apartment when someone came at him with a hammer.
Joseph Snr’s phone rang as the person stood over him about to strike.
“My father yelled as he picked up the phone. He yelled, ‘Call the police. (Name withheld) is trying to kill me,’” recalled Joey.
He said the last time he saw his father was when he packed up and left Central Park West to move back to Trinidad.
Joseph Snr built a house in Hercules Street, Point Fortin, which was supposed to be his “forever home”. But the relationship with his wife ended; they had filed for divorce and Joseph Snr went to live in an apartment in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas.
On March 17, 2019, the elderly man met with his estranged wife and their ten-year-old son at Gulf City Mall in La Romaine.
They sat in the food court, ate ice cream and chatted.
Around 3 p.m., they said goodbye and Joseph Snr went to the taxi stand outside the mall.
He was sitting in the front seat of a Nissan Wingroad motor car, with two other passengers in the back seat of the taxi, parked outside the mall at Gulf View Link Road.
The taxi-driver was standing outside the vehicle, looking for another passenger for the trip.
Around 3.30 p.m., the killer walked up to the car and shot only at Joseph Snr, who was hit multiple times in the upper body.
The other passengers were not injured as they screamed and fled the car.
Joseph Snr died in the car holding a black bag, wearing his jewelry, and his money in his hand to pay the taxi-driver.
“Can you people step up for me? Any information would help. The case is from 2019. The case is cold. Let’s warm it up. Please, people, help me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Joey.
—If anyone has information on this case, they can contact the police at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III at 652-0495, San Fernando Police Station at 652-2858,
or 800-TIPS; or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station,
or through the TTPS mobile app.