Fighting to feed the nation

FARMERS are “fighting to help feed the nation”.
Ronald Hassranah made the remark on Friday as he surveyed some five acres of pumpkin fields in Esmeralda Road, Cunupia, that had been lost to flood, thieves and African snails.
Hefting a large, rotting pumpkin left behind by the marauders, he said people should remember that every time a farmer loses thousands of pounds of crops, food is taken from their tables and prices are impacted.
Prices at the fresh markets soared in the past week, and were predicted to rise higher in the coming month with increased demand for the Christmas season.
Hassranah was among those in the farming community stating on Friday that they were doing their best to produce under many stress factors.
Crops are always being impacted by pests and weather conditions, but last week’s massive and prolonged flooding and rain, which affected food baskets around Trinidad, would have caused “some of the worst devastation in food production in years”, he said.
Hassranah has followed in the farming footsteps of his father, 69-year-old community stalwart Bhola Hassranah. The elder agrarian now occupies himself with less strenuous work on the family’s property and fields, while helping his son with a wealth of experience.
Ronald Bhola is currently counting massive losses in pumpkin and peppers, while others in that area have lost sweet potato and a range of ground provisions, as well as salad greens, cauliflower, pimentos and tomatoes.
Heavy rains that started two Thursdays ago and continued for almost a week caused mould and rot in some crops, while some fields were under water for several days.
The farmers said the rainy season is traditionally a challenging time to plant, but many “swear” weather patterns have shifted and ecologies of some pests also appeared altered, making them harder to control.
Add to that increasing praedial larceny, often poor infrastructure like access roads, added costs to imported equipment, fuel, plant and seed stock and chemicals, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Russia/Ukraine conflict.
Hassranah is also plagued by thieves and often mans his fields himself with help, but called for the beefing-up of the Praedial Larceny Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture. He recalled one recent attempt at a pumpkin heist, where the thieves had left their bags of produce “ready to go” at the roadside.
He said other families are affected when goods are stolen, as many farmers have employees who are paid to cultivate and pick.
Another farmer stated: “The public may feel that farmers only like to complain and raise prices, but the reality is that we are producing less every year, at increasing expense, and many are doing their best.”
The elder Hassranah said he has witnessed changes in the weather, and the wet and dry seasons do not behave as they used to.
This is not only causing floods and crop rot, but is affecting pest control, crop size and quality, and bearing and harvesting times, he said.
Farmer Nicholas Voisen, 33, of Felicity, told the Sunday Express last Friday he was, like many, considering “leaving out this land”.
Voisen was gesturing towards more than two acres of what were formerly peppers and cauliflower, and said he was no longer confident that agriculture was a viable livelihood with which he could support his one-year-old daughter.
His half-grown pepper trees were struggling to stand after being submerged in flood for several days. Voisen said 20 trays of over 4,000 cauliflower plants were stolen, while thieves recently helped themselves to hundreds of pounds of cabbages before he could reap.
His cabbage losses alone have amounted to over $40,000, he said.
When visited by the Sunday Express, Voisen and retired farmer Lalchan Sukhai, 60, were picking leftover string beans, popularly known as “seim”, off vines grown on the field’s wire fencing.
“They thief the seim and all,” Sukhai said.
Voisen added: “I feel it’s time to give this up. I have my daughter to study.”
He said Felicity farmers were also up against armies of African snails, which were now likely to have spread further by flooding.
“They are eating everything... everything,” Voisen said, adding that a field of crops could easily disappear overnight.
Farmer Roshan Harripersad, whose neighbouring fields included plantain, has had his and others’ main access route cut off by a collapsed bridge.
He must now travel further to reach and transport all his crops through crater-filled access roads, and all the while risking an encounter with thieves.
Harripersad was among those stating that during the rainy season, farmers are hit by floods and then go on to struggle to access water for irrigation during the dry or “crop” season.
“Right now, it is a main concern for us to get that bridge fixed,” Harripersad said.
Another farmer with mainly short-term salad crops in Warrenville and Aranjuez, who claimed “nearly complete losses”, said there were farmers currently unable to repair equipment, replace lost seeds and seedlings, or pay workers.
Grants must be fair, timely
The Government’s announcement last Thursday of $150 million in emergency funding for flood mitigation and compensation, including $40 million for flood victims through the National Flood Relief Programme and $10 million for farmers, was welcome news.
The money must reach the people, however, and compensation must be “in tune with losses”, one Cunupia farmer said.
Hassranah noted farmers are being asked to report their losses, after which claims would be assessed and investigated by the Ministry of Agriculture for processing.
All the farmers who spoke to the Sunday Express said they were concerned at not having their losses met well enough to help them recover by this Christmas, as several also cited loss of equipment.
Some said they had been forced to claim compensation for flood or disaster before and had either felt the grants were not enough, or had never received one.
“This is a good gesture by the Government, but the question is whether the sum can really cover the losses suffered by farmers around the country,” one Cunupia farmer said.
“There is also the concern that some may never receive the compensation, and this has happened before.”
Several Cunupia farmers also reported heavy losses in varieties of sorrel, one of their income staples every December.
Rice farmer Hafeez Akaloo, who often advocates for better access to water and improved farming amenities in Warrenville, Cunupia, was among those calling on the Ministry of Agriculture to actively investigate losses in the field and adequately compensate farmers.
Akaloo went on to call on farmers to be aware of the process of claiming compensation and ensure they receive a copy of any assessment made by an extension officer of the ministry.
“Farmers must keep records of their encounters with the extension officers, as records are sometimes lost,” Akaloo said.