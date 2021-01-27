Tackle me, not Stuart.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as he contributed to the debate on the no-confidence motion filed by her against National Security Minister Stuart Young in Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday.
Declaring that he took full responsibility for what Stuart Young does as Minister of National Security, the Prime Minister said: “Let me make it clear today that unlike the UNC (United National Congress) government, the Minister of National Security does not act on his own. And as head of the Cabinet, with the responsibility for the Government and as a minister in charge of the three-man committee—which is the Prime Minister’s office, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Security—your motion is misdirected.
“I take responsibility for what the Ministry of National Security does and for what the Government does on these matters. I take that responsibility, so come file a motion against me. Come on, file motions against the Prime Minister or against the Government for what we have done in defending the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
The Prime Minister said he had full confidence in Young.
Govt can’t quarantine
diplomats in State facilities
The Prime Minister also accused the Opposition Leader and the UNC of peddling misinformation meant to “incite” the population, so they would refuse to co-operate with the Government in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.
Referring to Persad-Bissessar’s claim of discrimination in favour of foreigners in the exemption policy, the Prime Minister noted that Persad-Bissessar cited the case of 17 people who were allowed to go to Guyana and return to Trinidad and Tobago two days later, and to quarantine at home.
The Prime Minister said when Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi intervened to explain that they were diplomats, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath responded by suggesting only some of the persons were diplomats.
The Prime Minister said: “I have confirmation from the Embassy of China that confirms that all the persons on that list are covered by the diplomatic immunities and privileges of the Vienna Convention. All those persons who travelled to Guyana and came back are covered by the immunities as described by Attorney General.”
Saying that he expected that as a former prime minister and a senior counsel that Persad-Bissessar would know this, the Prime Minister added that her attempt to give the impression that foreigners are allowed in by privilege of the Minister of National Security acting improperly and her “insistence” on spreading misinformation that his Government was discriminating against the local population in favour of foreigners was “cheap politics”.
He said when diplomats started raising the issue of the quarantine with him and his Government, before he acted, he asked the Attorney General for an opinion on the matter and the AG gave him a legal opinion that the Government could not prevent them, even if they wanted to, because they are covered by the immunities of the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, acting as part of its obligations under the Vienna Convention.
Bitter medicine
The Prime Minister said he knew the job the Government was doing involved annoying some people, aggravating some people or, in some instances, provided opportunities for mischief.
He said in order to protect the country in the time of a pandemic, the Government had to take action which was not very pleasing, was very inconveniencing and sometimes hurtful, but such was the medicine that has to be taken.
Saying he was asking his friends in the media not to describe this as boasting, he said Trinidad and Tobago was in a much better place than many other national populations.
“And that is only because we have swallowed our own bitter medicine, and we have refused on a consistent basis irrelevant advice on the self-serving politics of our colleagues on the other side,” he said.
That advice included, “Don’t close the border, don’t close the rum shops, come out in the sunlight so the sunlight could kill Covid, build a dome over the country, drink puncheon and lime and, of course, if anybody gets sick, give them hydroxychloroquine,” he added.
The Prime Minister said he knew there were people out there genuinely complaining, but the vast majority of people who are out there when the border is closed, persons who went out intending to come back in short order, have been brought back home in an orderly and safe manner.
“We also know that there are some people, some of them friends of ours in this Parliament, in the party opposite us, who have been stirring up and organising people to come on a daily and nightly basis on social media to argue about how they are hurt and the Government is heartless.
He referred to the case in an Express story yesterday on Page 16 of the person (Radhikar Ramoutar) who claimed an exemption was applied for and refused.