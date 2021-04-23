'FINAL RITES FOR ‘PERFECT DAD’

THE MOST perfect dad anyone could have.
These was how the three daughters of murder victim Anand Maharaj eulogised him at his funeral yesterday morning.
The funeral was held under Hindu rites at his home at Jeffer’s Lane where the businessman had built his business, Triple A Auto Services Ltd.
The three daughters, Ananda, Anushka and Amrika, after whom he had named his business, stood next to Maharaj’s casket and took turns in reading the eulogy in which they said his killing had rendered them “shocked by the unfairness and senselessness that took him from us”.
“We were blessed to have had you as our father. We love you more than words can describe. No one is perfect but you dad were as close to being the most perfect dad any girl could have asked for,” one of his daughters said.
They spoke of his humble beginnings at Brothers Road with his nine siblings, and his hard work, integrity and progressiveness from a police officer, to a plant operator, landscaper and then self-employed businessman which paved the way for comfortable lives for them. They said his strong work ethic would continue to be emulated through them as they would continue to make him proud while pushing forward with their lives.
They also described his devotion to their family-life as “unwavering”, as they ate most meals together, and he was their adviser, friend, and greatest supporter.
“It is tremendously disheartening that you won’t be able to witness Amrika’s graduation, walk us down the aisle on our wedding days, experience growing old with mom and being able to play with your future grandchildren,” one of the daughters said. “As we sadly bid farewell to you, dad, we will continue honouring you and your memory by ensuring the justice is served and prevails,” she added.
Brother’s keeper
The niece of a childhood friend of Maharaj for 50 years, Gary Chan, read a glowing tribute on his behalf in which he remembered their brotherly bond that grew over the years.
“We all admired him for his love, wisdom, support, pranks, ease of communication and a father that ensured an excellent family life. We are still processing his passing and somewhere deep believe he is still with us. He will surely be missed on the monthly limes to Brothers Road,” she read.
Tributes were also paid by another close friend, Frank Ramkissoon, and a representative of Charles Street, Gasparillo.
The officiating pundit advised mourners to be their brother’s keeper as citizens are living in a very hard time in this country.
“Crime is rampant. We don’t want any other family to face these trials and tribulations that Aunty Kamla (mom) and the girls are going through. We always have to be our brother’s keeper. We always have to look over our shoulder, always have that extra hand with us. I urge you all to always have someone with you wherever you go. Always know your audience,” said the pundit.
Maharaj’s body was cremated at the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche.
Maharaj was the vice-president of the Gasparillo Business Association, a founding member and public relations officer of the Charles Street Improvement committee, and member of the Gasparillo Police Community Council.
Maharaj, 60, suffocated in the plastic in which his body was wrapped and his body concealed beneath a couch in the rented apartment of a customer of his at Rawlins Street, San Fabien Road, Gasparillo.
Police suspect the killer had wrapped Maharaj’s body in the plastic and had intended to dispose of it later that night in a killing that was motivated by robbery, police said.
The pathologist who performed the autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre found that Maharaj died as a result of asphyxia.
Police found the rental Nissan Note in the yard of the suspect’s apartment.
It was initially suspected that Maharaj was the victim of a kidnapping, but, some three hours after detaining the suspect detectives returned to the apartment and discovered the businessman’s body.
Underwater welder Leon Apping has been charged with the murder of Gasparillo businessman Anand Maharaj.
Apping, 29, was charged on Thursday night following instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to officers of Homicide Region III.
Apping was to appear in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrate yesterday, the same day of Maharaj’s funeral and cremation.