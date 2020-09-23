EVIDENCE in the judicial review claim brought by former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar against the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) headed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and the Office of the Attorney General has come to an end.
The three final witnesses to testify in the legal claim began and completed their evidence yesterday during a virtual hearing before High Court Justice David Harris.
The trial came to a start on Monday with the testimony of Ayers-Caesar, followed by that of Archie on Tuesday.
Now that all of the evidence has been completed, the next step is for the parties to file written submission by February 26 next year, after which Justice Harris will deliver his ruling sometime thereafter. He did not set a specific date for the delivery of the judgment.
Following the conclusion of the evidence, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, who is leading Ayers-Caesar’s legal team, indicated to the judge his client had requested that the court also allow oral submissions.
Justice Harris said this was not necessary, but pointed out he would allow brief oral submissions if he needed clarity on any parts of the written submissions.
Earlier on in the proceedings, Coomarie Goolabsingh, former secretary of the JLSC, Sherlanne Pierre, Archie’s former administrative secretary, and Jade Rodriguez, former registrar of the Supreme Court, were cross-examined by Maharaj.
Goolabsingh was the one who recorded the minutes of an emergency meeting of the JLSC held on the morning of April 27, 2017, just hours after Ayers-Caesar tendered a resignation letter which she said she was forced and threatened into signing.
At the time of submitting the letter to then-president Anthony Carmona, Ayers-Caesar had been a member of the High Court bench for just two weeks.
No decision taken
Her resignation came amidst public outcry and criticism from some in the legal fraternity, given that at the time of her appointment to the High Court she had left behind 52 part-heard matters at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, some of which were near completion and had to be restarted.
Pierre was the one who had prepared Ayers-Caesar’s resignation letter following the April 27 meeting, while Rodriguez was present in the room with both Pierre and Ayers-Caesar when the former chief magistrate affixed her signature to the document as well as a media release announcing her resignation.
Under cross-examination, Goolabsingh was quizzed by Maharaj on what she said was an error in the recording of the time during which the meeting took place.
The minutes indicated that the meeting began at 10.30 a.m. and ended at 2.45 p.m. However, Goolabsingh said this was incorrect.
She stated that the meeting actually ended at 12.45 p.m., but after being made aware of the error earlier this year, she did not take the opportunity to swear to any affidavit to prove it was in fact a “legitimate error”.
She denied Maharaj’s assertion that she had made contributions during the meeting, pointing out that her sole purpose there was to make a note of what was being said by the JLSC’s members.
Pierre said following that meeting, Archie met with her and Ayers-Caesar, during which he indicated to the former chief magistrate that the JLSC had not arrived at any final decision on how the situation could have been resolved, but indicated to Ayers-Caesar that she may want to consider stepping down from the High Court bench and return to the magistracy to complete the matters.
If she declined to do so, then the JLSC may consider instituting proceedings under Section 137 of the Constitution to have her removed from office.
Ayers-Caesar, she said, agreed to tender her resignation, after which they both entered Pierre’s office to have the letter prepared.
Pierre also spoke of a news release that was handed over to her (Pierre) earlier in the day, prior to the meeting, by an official of the court’s protocol department. That release was to also be signed by Ayers-Caesar and issued to the media, announcing her resignation.
But Maharaj questioned why the release was prepared ahead of time, even before the Chief Justice met with Ayers-Caesar later that day.
He said this seemed to suggest the JLSC already knew Ayers-Caesar would have been made to tender her resignation.
Words of comfort
But in response, Pierre said after Ayers-Caesar agreed to resign, she was given the release and allowed to make any changes she so desired. And this was done, she said.
“She looked at it and made changes. I printed it for her and she said ‘yes’. I told her the chief justice would also be preparing a release and that she should look at his first. She said ‘no’, leave it (her release) as it is and go ahead with it,” said Pierre.
But most of what Pierre said transpired in her office was contradicted by Rodriguez.
Rodriguez testified that Pierre requested that she enter the room. At first, she said she “had no idea” why she was being asked to join the meeting, but later presumed it was to bear witness as to what was transpiring.
Pierre had denied that while in the room Ayers-Caesar started to cry and that she had to console her.
Rodriguez, on the other hand, testified differently.
She said Ayers-Caesar was, in fact, in tears and that Pierre offered words of comfort to her.
“She spoke of her difficulties in the judiciary and was giving her courage,” said Rodriguez.
She also said, in contrast to Pierre’s testimony, that when Ayers-Caesar was given the documents to sign, she uttered the word “whatever”, as if to suggest she was not pleased by what was taking place, but proceeded to sign them anyway.
Leading the case for the JLSC were attorneys Russell Martineau and Deborah Peake, while senior counsel Reginald Armour appear on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.