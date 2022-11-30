Finally, a funeral for Lakeisha

THE community of Makefing was under nine feet of flood water yesterday, leaving everyone from residents to police officers and emergency responders stranded.

In fact, the area was brought to a standstill, with the MP describing it as the worst flooding he has ever witnessed.

Savi Sookram was one of the many residents who awoke yesterday to find her house a virtual Noah’s Ark.

The usually sleeping Ortoire River, engorged by days of rainfall, overflowed overnight, leaving her house surrounded by nine feet of water.